Amazon Alexa is here to brush up your FIFA World Cup knowledge

Alexa will help with FIFA World Cup 2018 facts and figures, points tally, fixtures and many more.

    The biggest football tournament in the world kicked off in Russia, bringing nations across the globe together to cheer their favourites. For the non- football fans, the expectation to participate in these festivities, debate and analysis may be daunting. If you fall into this category, or simply don't have time to catch all the games - don't worry, Amazon Alexa has you covered.

    Whether you're looking to brush up on football facts, keep track of schedules and results or host a viewing party, Alexa has features and skills to make sure you don't feel left out of the conversation.
    Customers around the globe are asking Alexa about the tournament and some of the most popular utterances to-date have been, "Alexa, when does the World Cup Start?" and "Alexa, who is the best football player in the world?"

    The simplest way to stay on top of your game is to ask "Alexa, tell me about the World Cup" or "Alexa, what's happening in the World Cup?" for listening to daily match summary and highlights. You can also ask Alexa for football jokes, her favourites and predictions.

    Users can also take part in a Scavenger Hunt, just say "Alexa, start the Striker Challenge". A new challenge goes live every Sunday and will continue till the end of World Cup.

    Get ready for kick-off and brush up on your football history

    • "Alexa, what teams are playing in the World Cup?"
    • "Alexa, who won the last World Cup?"
    • "Alexa, when is the last time France won the World Cup?"
    • "Alexa, what country has won the most World Cups?"
    • "Alexa, who is the top scorer for Argentina?
    • "Alexa, what group is Sweden in for the World Cup?"

    Looking to stay up-to-speed on every game?

    • "Alexa, what World Cup games are on today?"
    • "Alexa, when does Argentina play next in the World Cup?"
    • "Alexa, who scored for Germany?
    • "Alexa, what's the score of the Panama game?"
    • "Alexa, who scored for France?"

    Alexa's got her favourites at the World Cup

    • "Alexa, which is your favourite football team?"
    • "Alexa, who is your favourite football player?"
    • "Alexa, which footballer has the coolest hairstyle?"
    • "Alexa, which is your favourite football anthem?"
    • "Alexa, who will win the World Cup?"

    Read More About: amazon alexa news
    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
