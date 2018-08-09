ENGLISH

Amazon Alexa skills now available to customers on iOS devices

Amazon brings Alexa skills for iOS.

    Amazon has rolled out Alexa voice interaction in the Alexa App for iOS mobile devices. With this latest update, customers on iOS devices can access all Alexa skills including remotely control your connected home, listen to music, ask questions, Alexa calling, access Alexa skills and more, just by using their voice.

    Customers can also ask Alexa for help finding restaurants and movies around them - just tap on the Alexa button and say "show me restaurants nearby" or "what movies are playing near me today?". The app can show on-screen responses so customers can see additional details for things like weather forecasts, sports scores, movies times, calendar appointments, and more.

    Previously, the comapny added new functionality to Alexa, Customers can now control their Smart Home cameras, ACs, TVs and set-top boxes with just their voice. Using Amazon Echo, customers can also switch on the lamp, turn on the geyser without getting out of bed or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie.

    Adding to the capabilities of the recently launched Echo Spot, Alexa can now show live feeds from an Alexa-compatible camera on the screen of the Echo Spot. Customers can use the Ezviz Mini O Wi-Fi Camera or the D-Link DCS-P6000LH Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera to view a camera location without lifting a finger by using your Echo Spot. Just say "Alexa, show the kids room" or "Alexa, show me the backyard."

    Alexa also supports Smart Voice Remotes or IR Blasters such as OakRemote from Oakter and Silvan Sirus. These smart remotes replicate the infrared codes of conventional remotes and enable customers to voice control existing devices like ACs, TVs and set-top-boxes.

    These devices come pre-configured for major satellite TV providers and customers can switch on/off their TVs and set-top boxes with their voice commands when paired with Alexa. Just say "Alexa, set AC temperature to 24 degrees" or "Alexa, change channel to Colors on the TV".

    Sony's latest Bravia Smart TV (select models) now come pre-installed with an Alexa skill to help customers control their TVs using their voice and speaking to their Echo devices. Customers will be able to switch their TV on/off, change channels, change the volume or input source and much more just by talking to Alexa. Just say "Alexa, set volume to 15 on TV" or "Alexa, change TV input source to HDMI2".

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 15:56 [IST]
