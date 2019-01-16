Amazon Fire TV Stick now supports Alexa Voice Remote, TV Control

Amazon has announced the Fire TV Stick, its streaming media stick, with Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control. Users can now find their favorite movies and TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video or launch the apps by just asking Alexa. The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is priced at Rs 3,999.

Existing Fire TV Stick customers can also purchase the all-new Alexa Voice Remote (with TV control) separately for Rs 1,999 to have the convenience of controlling TV functions from FTV remote itself. The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is available for pre-order and will start shipping in the last week of January.

The all-new Alexa Voice Remote on Fire TV Stick lets you control your complete entertainment experience and helps you quickly find the content you want, using your voice. The Alexa experience on Fire TV is always getting smarter with new Alexa skills and voice functionality. View live camera feeds, check sports scores, order food, book a cab and stream millions of songs using your remote.

With far-field technology, customers can also pair any Echo device with Fire TV Stick to control their entertainment experience hands-free. Just ask Echo to play and search for movies and TV shows, launch apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, and more, and control playback on your Fire TV without lifting a finger, for instance: 'Alexa, forward 10 mins.'

The Firefox or Silk browsers will help users visit websites like YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit. Customers can also listen to songs, playlists, live radio stations, and podcasts through services like Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, and TuneIn.

Combining Bluetooth, multidirectional infrared technology and powered by the company's proprietary cloud-based service, the Alexa Voice Remote allows you to power on and control volume on your compatible TV with a single remote. The all-new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with all Fire TV devices available in India and can control power and volume.