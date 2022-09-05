Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starting Soon: Can You Get iPhone 14 At Discount? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon is one of the go-to platforms for almost anything under the sun. The popular platform has just teased the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 edition. Presently, Amazon hasn't revealed the sale dates of the upcoming festival, but it's likely to happen this month. Like always, one can expect whopping discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: What To Expect?

The dedicated microsite has revealed a few key details of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. For one, the upcoming sale is powered by the Samsung Galaxy M series and is co-powered by iQOO. One can expect many discounts on these two brands.

Apart from these, the Great Indian Festival will also include more than 60 new launches from various brands. The microsite also shows Xiaomi Smart TV 5A TV, which is one of the new launches in the Indian market. One can also expect whopping discounts on smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, mobile accessories, gaming accessories, and more.

iPhone At Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Apple iPhone 14 series is going to launch on September 7, and one can expect the new models to begin shipping in the following weeks. This also means the new iPhone 14 series will likely be available on Amazon and other retailers. While the iPhone 14 will be expensive, buyers can get iPhone 13 and older models at a discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Bank Offers To Checkout

The official Amazon Great Indian Festival poster also discloses the bank offers. Buyers can get a 10 percent discount with SBI debit and credit cards. One can also get no-cost EMIs and other discounts at the sale festival with SBI cards. That said, this would depend on the product you're buying and its price tag.

Amazon is expected to reveal more details of the upcoming sale in the following days. The poster currently says 'coming soon', so one can expect the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 to happen before the month ends. One can also expect Flipkart to announce the Big Billion Days sale to up the competition.

