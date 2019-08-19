ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Kindle Oasis Out For Sale: Know Price And Features

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Amazon 's new Kindle Oasis is out for sale via Amazon, in India. The main selling points of this e-reader are the next-gen e-Ink technology and adjustable warm light feature. It is available at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999 for 8GB and 32GB WiFi variants respectively, while the device is priced at Rs.28,999 for its 32GB storage with WiFi + 4G support.

    Amazon Kindle Oasis Out For Sale: Know Price And Features

     

    Offers And Deals On All-New Kindle Oasis

    You can avail the Kindle Oasis with EMI starting from Rs. 1,036 on some credit and debit cards. Along with this e-reader, you can have a black leather cover and WaterSafe fabric cover at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. Besides, you can have OneAssist total protection plan at Rs. 2,149.

    Other offers include three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for just Rs. 2. After the period ends, you can obtain the subscription worth Rs. 169 every month. You will get 100% off on buying any one eBook if you have pre-booked the new device. Lastly, you will get a 100% purchase protection plan on it.

    Features, Colors Of All-New Kindle Oasis

    The device has a 7-inch display with a 300 PPI screen. It has an onboard storage of 32GB and does not support playback of audiobooks. It has instant access to new releases. It comes with thousands of titles, making easier for you to search for any book. Regarding backup, the new e-reader will last up to weeks on a single charge.

    The Kindle comes with the IPX8 rating that offers protection against accidental drops and splashes. Also, it remains unharmed on being dipped up to two meters for up to 60 minutes. It also lets you customize the color tone from cool to warm, and will allow you to schedule the screen warmth as per the time. It is available in Graphite and Champagne Gold color options.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news gadgets
    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue