Amazon Kindle Oasis Out For Sale: Know Price And Features

Amazon 's new Kindle Oasis is out for sale via Amazon, in India. The main selling points of this e-reader are the next-gen e-Ink technology and adjustable warm light feature. It is available at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999 for 8GB and 32GB WiFi variants respectively, while the device is priced at Rs.28,999 for its 32GB storage with WiFi + 4G support.

Offers And Deals On All-New Kindle Oasis

You can avail the Kindle Oasis with EMI starting from Rs. 1,036 on some credit and debit cards. Along with this e-reader, you can have a black leather cover and WaterSafe fabric cover at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively. Besides, you can have OneAssist total protection plan at Rs. 2,149.

Other offers include three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for just Rs. 2. After the period ends, you can obtain the subscription worth Rs. 169 every month. You will get 100% off on buying any one eBook if you have pre-booked the new device. Lastly, you will get a 100% purchase protection plan on it.

Features, Colors Of All-New Kindle Oasis

The device has a 7-inch display with a 300 PPI screen. It has an onboard storage of 32GB and does not support playback of audiobooks. It has instant access to new releases. It comes with thousands of titles, making easier for you to search for any book. Regarding backup, the new e-reader will last up to weeks on a single charge.

The Kindle comes with the IPX8 rating that offers protection against accidental drops and splashes. Also, it remains unharmed on being dipped up to two meters for up to 60 minutes. It also lets you customize the color tone from cool to warm, and will allow you to schedule the screen warmth as per the time. It is available in Graphite and Champagne Gold color options.

