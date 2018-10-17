Amazon Kindle Paperwhite launched at Rs 12,999

Amazon has introduced the new Kindle Paperwhite, featuring a thinner and lighter design, sleek flush-front display, and waterproofing. The consumers who pre-order the device will get three months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for free. It offers a selection of over 1 million titles.

The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with twice the storage, but still includes features customers get on the Kindle such as a glare-free display and a battery life measured in weeks. The device is available for pre-order today for ₹ 12,999 and will start shipping November 14.

The Kindle Paperwhite measures 8.18mm thick and weighs 182g. The 6-inch display offers 300ppi and also includes five LEDs and an adjustable front light for a uniform, glare-free display in any setting-even direct sunlight. The new Kindle also has waterproofing capabilities designed to withstand accidental splash in the rain, drops in the bathtub, hot tub, pool, and beach. It's IPX8 rated to protect against immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

The device offers 8GB of internal storage which is double of what the last iteration offered. It also has a 32GB variant for storing even larger libraries for avid readers. After the free subscription of three months is over, customers can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited plans starting at Rs. 150 per month.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is Rs 12,999 for the 8 GB WiFi model and Rs 17,999 for the 32 GB model, which comes with free 4G. Both models are available for pre-order today. The 8 GB model will ship from November 14 and the 32 GB model will ship in the coming months.

Besides, with Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), authors can now self-publish their eBooks in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam to customers in India and across the world. This free service allows authors to get to market fast, keep control of their books' rights and set their own list prices while earning a royalty of up to 70% on the sale of their eBooks.