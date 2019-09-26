Amazon Launches Echo Devices With Revamped Design Starting From Rs. 5,499

Echo (3rd Gen) Specifications

The new Echo comes with a revamped fabric design and a 2.5-inch woofer. It also has a 0.6-inch tweeter from Dolby to play 360-degree audio. It is an Alexa-enabled smart speaker and you can control the music through voice commands. Users can stream music from platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Hungama Music.

You can also use your voice commands to adjust the equalizer settings. You can also use the device to make calls and send messages to people who are also using an Amazon Echo device or Alexa app. The newly launch device also comes with a button to turn off the microphone to protect user's privacy.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Specifications

This time Amazon has come up with a revamped design with an integrated LED display panel which shows time, temperature, timers, and more. It comes equipped with a 1.6-inch speaker, you can command Alexa to set alarms and tap on the top to snooze. It also comes with a light sensor which is capable of adjusting the brightness of the screen automatically depending on the time.

Besides, all the features of the new Echo Dot are the same, you can control the device with your voice command. It is compatible with smart home devices and comes with Alexa skills.

Echo Studio Specifications

On the hardware front, the Echo Studio sports a 1-inch tweeter, three 2-inch mid-range speakers accompanied by a 5.25-inch woofer. It also has a bass port at the bottom to increase the airflow from the woofer. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, and the company claims that the Echo Studio is the best-sounding Echo device among the three.

Echo Studio is also capable of pairing with the Fire TV Stick 4K for audio playback and support Dolby Audio 5.1. Moreover, it comes with a built-in smart home hub which will allow users to set up their smart lights, plugs, smart bulbs, and more. All you need to do is to ask "Alexa discover my devices". Rest of the features will be the same as all the Echo devices.

The Echo (3rd Gen) will be made available for purchase in blue, black, grey, and white color options. The smart speaker comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. You can pre-order the device from Amazon India and the shipping starts from October 16.

On the other hand, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will be up for sale at Rs. 5,499, and the shipping starts from October 16. Echo Studio will be available in black color option and will be the expensive one among the three. It will cost you Rs. 22,999. You can pre-order the device from Amazon India and the shipping will start from November 7.

Customers who pre-order the Echo device will receive a free smart bulb and a smart plug for Rs. 199.