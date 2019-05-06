Amazon Mother's Day offers: Grab Echo devices with huge discounts News oi-Karan Sharma This is why you should gift an Amazon Echo device to your mom on this Mother's Day. All you need to know.

This Mother's Day gift an Amazon smart speaker to your mother. To celebrate this occasion Amazon is offering discounts on a bunch of popular Echo devices. Meanwhile, Google is also offering some discounts on its smart speakers line up. The company is offering discounts on Echo, Echo Dot, or Echo Show.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

The company is also offering a discount of 50 per cent on a kid-friendly edition of the Echo Dot. It looks very similar to third-generation Echo Dot, it comes with a guarantee of 24-months.

Amazon Echo Input

Echo Input is the best device if you are not looking for a smart speaker instead you are only looking for ab Alexa-enabled accessory. You can grab one with a discount of 43 per cent. You can connect this device with any of your speakers and turn it into a smart speaker. You can connect this device with your external speaker with the help of 3.5mm audio jack or via Bluetooth.

Amazon Echo 2nd Generation

The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of 35 per cent on the second-generation Echo. The first model was released back in 2017 and this one comes with new design and fabric finish. So far the company has not offered this device more than a 30 per cent discount.

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd Generation

The Echo Plus second-generation is also available for grabs under Mother's Days sale. The company is offering $30 (approx Rs 2000) off on the device. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering a discount of $50 (approx Rs 3,280) on its second-generation of Echo Show.

