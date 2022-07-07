Just In
- 4 min ago Reliance Jio Users Can Get Free Netflix Subscription; How To Avail The Offer
- 11 min ago Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: List Of Deals On Top Budget, Mid-Range, High-End Smartphones
- 34 min ago Vivo Execs Flee Country After ED Raids 44 Locations In India; Are Chinese Brands In Trouble Again?
- 1 hr ago Apple Likely To Launch Extreme Sports Watch With Strong Metal Case, Large Screen
Don't Miss
- News PM Modi to attend first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture on July 8
- Finance Sharekhan Suggests 7 Oil & Gas Stocks To Buy & Hold: Check The High Return Potential
- Automobiles Top 10 Best-Selling Two Wheeler Brands In India June 2022 - Hero & Honda Continue To Dominate
- Movies KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit’s 500th Instagram Post Is All About Her Love For Family
- Sports Rumour Has It: Manchester United told to raise their €60million bid for Ajax winger Antony
- Education NIMCET Result 2022 Declared At nimcet.in, Here’s How To Download
- Lifestyle New N95 Face Mask That Can Kill Covid-19 Virus, Developed
- Travel Great Barrier Reef: Planet's Natural Ornaments
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Expected Deals On iPhone 13, Fire TV, Echo Devices
Amazon is a popular e-commerce platform, offering commodities from A to Z. Amazon Prime members have additional benefits, including one-day delivery, access to Amazon Music, Prime Video, and a whole bunch of discounts. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is bringing in more offers for customers.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 Dates
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 has just been announced and will begin on July 23 at 12 AM. The sale will end on July 24 at midnight, giving buyers a 48-hour window to shop at a whopping discount. Like always, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will offer a huge sale on gadgets like smartphones, smart TVs, tabs, streaming devices, and Amazon's hardware.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Discount On iPhone 13
Presently, the iPhone 14 series is gearing up for release, likely in September. Ahead of the launch, the price of the iPhone 13 has dropped and is currently listed at Rs. 79,990 at the Apple store. On the other hand, online portals like Amazon are offering the iPhone 13 series at even more discounts.
What's more, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is expected to drop the price of the iPhone 13 models further. Additionally, buyers can claim discount deals with partner banks or exchange their old phones to get even more discounts. That said, the exact price drop hasn't been announced yet.
This 23rd & 24th July, discover the joy of great deals, blockbuster entertainment and new launches on Amazon Prime Day! Join Prime Now: https://t.co/CLIprzyNoI pic.twitter.com/qPmH2rw3h0— Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 6, 2022
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Offers On Echo, Fire TVs
Amazon has a sleuth of products developed in-house. This includes the Echo speakers that come with Alexa in-built. These smart speakers are getting increasingly popular in India. And if you're looking for one, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 might be the best time to get it. Additionally, Amazon's Fire TV range is also expected to get a price drop.
The Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks or even the Amazon Basics smart TVs are expected to get a whopping discount. However, just like the iPhone 13 deals, Amazon is yet to announce the offers on these gadgets.
Presently, you can become an Amazon Prime member anytime for Rs. 1,499 for the annual membership or Rs. 179 for the monthly subscription. The upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will also offer a flat 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank and SBI card transactions. More details are expected in the coming days.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086