Amazon slashes the price of Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus: Up to Rs. 4,500 off

Amazon recently launched its Alexa enabled Echo devices in India and now to make it more accessible the company has now slashed the prices of the devices by up to Rs. 3,000.

On visiting the Amazon India website one will notice that the prices have been slashed on all three - Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo dot, and Amazon Echo Plus devices. As such the Echo dot is now available for Rs 3,149 from its original launch price of Rs 4,499. Amazon Echo has got Rs. 3,000 discount and is now retailing at Rs 6,999 from the original price of Rs 9,999. And finally the top end model Amazon Echo Plus gets the highest price cut of Rs. 4,500 where consumers can now buy it for Rs. 10,499 from the original price of Rs. 14,999.

The consumers may have to hurry if they want to own the new devices. From what we can make out from the Amazon website the offer period is limited and it will be valid until November 15.

In any case, even the devices were announced a long time back in other markets Amazon is slowly building up momentum in India. From multiple Kindle devices, content and Fire TV, and now the company has launched the much awaited AI voice-enabled Echo speakers featuring Alexa. The company further has claimed that Alexa is very smart and that it further gets smarter with the help of machine learning.

Alexa now can understand 'Indian' English' accent and the company has said that it can further identify India-specific skills, understand it and take necessary action.

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus which are voice-controlled speakers can be used to carry out many tasks or skills. And the skills can be either customized or users can develop an entirely new skill by themselves. You can visit Amazon's website to learn how to develop enticing skills.

Some examples include playing music or setting reminders, phone calls, TV to play music, booking cab, news, facts, and a whole lot more. Amazon has also partnered with local companies to create India-specific skills which you can check once you download the Alexa app. Amazon has said that there are already 10,000 skills available in India.