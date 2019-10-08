AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU Based On 7nm Process Announced News oi-Vivek

AMD has officially launched its newest and affordable series of GPUs - the AMD Radeon RX 5500 series. This lineup is aimed at 1080p gaming, especially for AAA and eSports titles like PUBG and Fortnite. These GPUs will be available for both desktops and laptops with varying TDP. Besides, MSI is the first brand to launch a gaming-laptop powered by the RX 5500 GPU.

The latest series of GPUs from AMD are based on 7nm process technology that offers higher performance-per-watt compared to its contemporaries. The company claims that the Radeon RX 5500 can offer up to 1.6X higher performance compared to the Radeon GPUs based on Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture.

Radeon RX 5500 GPU Series Unique Features

The Radeon RX 5500 series of GPUs support RIS or Radeon Image Sharpening that enhances the graphics quality by proprietary upscaling and post-processing technology. These GPUs are also equipped with a technology called AMD FidelityFX that offers an open-source toolkit for game developers to further enhance the graphics quality and visual fidelity.

Some of the optimized titles like Borderland 3 can offer up to 23 percent better response, thanks to the Radeon Anti-Lag technology. These GPUs are also capable of FreeSync 2 and FreeSync HDR technology when paired with a compatible monitor.

The MSI Alpha 15 will be available by the end of October 2019 with the Radeon RX 5500 GPU. Besides, OEMs like HP and Lenovo are also working on their own laptops like the OMEN Obelisk and Lenovo Legion T530, respectively.

Early adopters who buy a desktop or laptop powered by the AMD Radeon 5500 GPU can get a game of their choice. Users can choose between Borderland 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghose Recon Breakpoint.

Best Mobiles in India