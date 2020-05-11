Apple HomePod Available For Purchase In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple, in January announced that its HomePod would be coming to India soon. Now, almost four months later, the company is finally bringing its smart speakers to the Indian market.

Those who wish to purchase this smart speaker can buy it from Apple authority resellers through e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Paytm across the country. There is a "Buy" button on the Apple India website page, which takes you to other e-commerce portals since, Apple has no online store in India.

The speaker won't be available on Amazon because the e-tailer has its Echo range of smart speakers which is a competitor to the Apple HomePods.

The speaker will only be available in certain locations as the government now only allows delivery in the green and orange regions, so red zone users will have to wait a few days.

This smart speaker from Apple adapts to its place and provides much better-quality audio. It is a Siri powered smart speaker. In addition to playing music, users can use it with their daily activities.

It is available in two colors: Space Grey and White. It is set up with Bluetooth version 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO.

The Apple HomePod speaker can only be connected to devices running iOS, iPadS, or MacOS. It cannot be connected with any other device. The company has made it clear that the HomePod is only well-integrated into the Apple ecosystem.

In terms of price, the Apple HomePod is much cheaper in the Indian market than in the US. It will be available for just Rs 19,990.

In addition to the new "Buy" button on the company's website, Apple customers are being notified via email that the smart speaker is now available in the country.

Best Mobiles in India