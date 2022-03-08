Apple “Peek Performance” Event To Be Held Today; Watch Livestream & What To Expect News oi-Megha Rawat

The 'Peek Performance' event from Apple is set to take place later today. The 5G-enabled iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, a handful of new MacBook computers, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and most likely a 7K Apple Studio display will all be unveiled by the Cupertino-based company.

Apple is also expected to show off its M2 Silicone chip, which is expected to power the upcoming MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. At Apple's Peek Performance event, the iPhone 13 series could get a Green colorway, while the iPad Air could get a Purple colorway.

Apple "Peek Performance" Event- Livestream Details

Apple will have the event today, March 8, at 10 a.m. PST (11:30pm IST). The event will be broadcast live from Apple Park via Apple's YouTube channel, a customized microsite, or the Apple TV app.

Apple "Peek Performance" Event- iPhone SE 3 And iPad Air-5th Gen

The 5G-enabled iPhone SE 3, also known as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone SE+ 5G, or 5G iPhone SE, is expected to be unveiled by Apple. It will most likely have the same design as the iPhone SE (2020), but will most likely support 5G and powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. Moreover, it will also have a better rear camera. It might cost at roughly Rs. 23,000.

Apple may also show off the fifth-generation iPad Air at the event. Apple's A15 Bionic SoC is expected to power the upcoming iPad, which will also include 5G connection. The next iPad Air, like the iPhone SE 3, is rumored to keep its predecessor's layout. It's also expected to unveil an improved 12MP selfie camera with Center Stage support. Apple may potentially set pricing for the next iPad Air for roughly Rs. 46,000.

Apple "Peek Performance" Event- New Mac Models

Apple is expected to unveil a few new Mac models based on the Apple M2, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and a high-powered version of the M1 Max SoC. According to reports, the new M2 chipset will be used in the upcoming MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air.

On the other hand, the iMac Pro will most probably get the M1 Pro and M1 Max models. The M2 and M1 Pro SoCs are likely to be available in the forthcoming Mac mini.

Apple "Peek Performance" Event- Mac Studio

YouTuber Luke Miani released supposed renders of the new Mac Studio and Display, which were first discovered by MacRumors. The design is supposed to be comparable to the Mac mini, and the footprint is expected to be similar as well.

Furthermore, the new Mac Studio is believed to be 4 inches tall, compared to 1.4 inches for the Mac mini. The renders don't reveal the new Mac's port selection, but they do show an LED light on the front and a heat-dissipation grille on the bottom.

Apple is said to have accomplished manufacturing one of its displays months ago but has yet to make any public statements. The display is expected to have a 7K resolution and a 27-inch screen, as well as the Apple A13 Bionic SoC.

