Apple Watch saved a 76-year old man's life in Hong Kong

We have reported many incidences where Apple Watch has really saved the life of people. On the basis of previous reports, we can say that the Apple Watch is a life saver. The latest story came out from Hong Kong where a 76-year-old Gaston D'Aquino spotted an alarm in his Apple Watch warning him that his heart rate was higher than usual.

The incident happened on April 1, this is the same incident which happened to other users also. D'Aquino was familiar with the previous reports, he immediately skips his Easter lunch and visited a hospital.

At the Hospital he told the doctor that his Apple Watch is sending this warning that his heart rate is higher than usual, but he is feeling fine. To double check doctor ran an EKG (Electrocardiogram) test. The doctor referred him to a cardiologist, later it turns out that two of his three main coronary arteries were completely blocked and the third one was almost 90 percent blocked. Doctors in the hospital lauded the Apple Watch for its accuracy.

After getting diagnosed with a balloon angioplasty, Gaston is now out of any risk to his life. After coming to normal state he wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook informing him how the Apple Watch has saved his life.

"Having a new lease of life is a good thing," he said. "You wake up the next morning and you look around you, everything looks more beautiful. It's a great feeling; you're on a high for a few days. That feeling is something special."

As a self-professed Apple fan, D'Aquino sent an email to Apple CEO Tim Cook in early April. In recounting his story, he noted that "this was the first time that my watch alert had ever gone off, but I was not feeling anything, no dizziness or pain" and added that "in short, I was a walking time bomb."

"Please continue promoting the use of the Apple Watch for anyone with cardiac problems. I lost a cousin two weeks ago to a massive heart attack, and if he had an Apple Watch, he might have had the same opportunity I got - to live."

In return Cook also responded to him saying. "Gaston, I'm so glad you sought medical attention and you're fine now. I appreciate you taking the time to share your story. It inspires us to keep pushing. Best, Tim."

8 Ways To Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer!

Once again Apple Watch has proved its accuracy and successfully saved a life.