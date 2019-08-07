ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Barco Unveils High-End G60 Series Projectors For Mainstream Industry Use

    By
    |

    Belgian technology company Barco has announced the company's new G60 series projectors in the Indian market. The new high-end projection and imaging devices are designed for a broad range of simple installations in market segments like convention centres, hotels, experience centres, museum, planetarium, etc. The price of the G60 W10 projector with standard lens is Rs. 11 lacs + GST.

    Barco Unveils High-End G60 Series Projectors For Mainstream Industry U

     

    The G60 series projectors from Barco expand the single-chip offering with three quality projectors between 7K and 10K lumens. The projectors feature laser light source technology, which as per Barco requires lower maintenance when compared to the conventional lamp-based projectors.

    Barco G60 W10 is a single chip DLP laser phosphor projector. The projector offers 1,920 x 1,200 (WUXGA) resolution. The high-end projector delivers 9,000 ANSI lumens, 9,500 center lumens and 10,200 ISO lumens brightness levels. As far as contrast ratio is concerned, Barco G60-W10 delivers 1,200:1 sequential, 6,000:1 dynamic and Extreme black contrast ratio in the range of 100,000:1.

    You get 16:10 aspect ratio image projection with 85% brightness uniformity. The G60-W10 supports a variety of G-lenses. The range comprises of 0.36:1 / 0.75-0.95:1 / 0.95-1.22:1 / 1.22-1.52:1 / 1.52-2.92:1 / 2.90-5.50:1. The high-end projector has a light source lifetime of up to 20,000hrs.

    For connectivity, the Barco G60-10 gets 2x HDMI 1.4 / DVI-D / HDBaseT / 3G-SDI / VGA (D-Sub 15 pin) / RJ 45 Ethernet / RS232 in ports. The power consumption rests at 935W nominal, 1080W maximum.

    The new projectors ship with the Barco's Projector Toolset software, which ensures easy installation and management. The company claims that the installation of the new G60 series projectors can be done from the comfort of users' own computer.

    The new Barco G60 series Projectors are compatible with the lens of PGWU series. The G60 series projectors offer possibility of working with short-throw lenses allowing the user to increase the image size or shorten the projection distance to compensate space constraint installations.

     

    The brand mentions that the new range of high-end projectors are expected to see strong interest from market segments like convention centres, hotels, experience centres, museum, planetarium, visitors' attractions, amusement parks, corporate lobbies, retail experience and higher education sectors. Barco G60 series projectors are available in black and white color variants with three years limited warranty on parts and labor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tv projector technology Mobile
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue