Barco Unveils High-End G60 Series Projectors For Mainstream Industry Use News oi-Rohit Arora

Belgian technology company Barco has announced the company's new G60 series projectors in the Indian market. The new high-end projection and imaging devices are designed for a broad range of simple installations in market segments like convention centres, hotels, experience centres, museum, planetarium, etc. The price of the G60 W10 projector with standard lens is Rs. 11 lacs + GST.

The G60 series projectors from Barco expand the single-chip offering with three quality projectors between 7K and 10K lumens. The projectors feature laser light source technology, which as per Barco requires lower maintenance when compared to the conventional lamp-based projectors.

Barco G60 W10 is a single chip DLP laser phosphor projector. The projector offers 1,920 x 1,200 (WUXGA) resolution. The high-end projector delivers 9,000 ANSI lumens, 9,500 center lumens and 10,200 ISO lumens brightness levels. As far as contrast ratio is concerned, Barco G60-W10 delivers 1,200:1 sequential, 6,000:1 dynamic and Extreme black contrast ratio in the range of 100,000:1.

You get 16:10 aspect ratio image projection with 85% brightness uniformity. The G60-W10 supports a variety of G-lenses. The range comprises of 0.36:1 / 0.75-0.95:1 / 0.95-1.22:1 / 1.22-1.52:1 / 1.52-2.92:1 / 2.90-5.50:1. The high-end projector has a light source lifetime of up to 20,000hrs.

For connectivity, the Barco G60-10 gets 2x HDMI 1.4 / DVI-D / HDBaseT / 3G-SDI / VGA (D-Sub 15 pin) / RJ 45 Ethernet / RS232 in ports. The power consumption rests at 935W nominal, 1080W maximum.

The new projectors ship with the Barco's Projector Toolset software, which ensures easy installation and management. The company claims that the installation of the new G60 series projectors can be done from the comfort of users' own computer.

The new Barco G60 series Projectors are compatible with the lens of PGWU series. The G60 series projectors offer possibility of working with short-throw lenses allowing the user to increase the image size or shorten the projection distance to compensate space constraint installations.

The brand mentions that the new range of high-end projectors are expected to see strong interest from market segments like convention centres, hotels, experience centres, museum, planetarium, visitors' attractions, amusement parks, corporate lobbies, retail experience and higher education sectors. Barco G60 series projectors are available in black and white color variants with three years limited warranty on parts and labor.

Best Mobiles in India