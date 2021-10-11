Bbalance Smart Bath Mat With Unique Footprint ID System Announced: Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smart gadgets have given rise to smart homes where everything can be controlled and monitored with an app. The latest one to join the list is a smart bath mat that allows users to monitor their health. Bbalance, a startup based out of Paris, has released a smart bath mat designed by Baracoda Daily Healthtech.

Smart Bathmat With Health Sensors

The Bbalance Smart Bath Mat flaunts a unique footprint ID system where users can access personalized health data for individuals of a household. The smart bath mat can check the weight, body composition, balance, posture, and much more of the user. Its unique software can match and recognize who's standing on the bath mat and log their metrics.

Bbalance says the smart bath mat can be used as a regular foot mat - where one can dry their feet after a bath. But unlike a regular mat, this smart bath mat will tap into its AI-based footprint ID to recognize you. Next, it will begin collecting the relevant data from your posture, weight, balance, and more to analyze your health.

Like all smart gadgets today, the Bbalance Smart Bath Mat can be linked to an app to get additional health inputs. The app has friendly and data modes that explain your health stats in a simplified or detailed graphic manner. Plus, the mat has a patent-pending pressure mapping technology. This includes 4,000 dot pressure mapping that will suggest relevant exercises to correct your posture, balance, and more.

Bbalance Smart Bath Mat Price, Availability

Presently, Bbalance is running a Kickstarter campaign for the smart bath mat on Indiegogo. The platform has already raised Rs. 29,12,270 with 207 backers at the time of writing. If you're looking to get the smart bath mat, you can back the campaign and get an early bird offer. Here, the Bbalance Smart Bath Mat will be available for USD 229 (around Rs. 17,173).

If not, the smart bath mat will be priced at USD 399 (around Rs. 29,922). Bbalance says the smart bath mats will begin shipping next year in April and will be available across the world at launch, including India.

Best Mobiles in India