BD Soft Launches Akita IoT Security Device For Smart Homes In India
BD Soft has launched its latest cyber IoT device - Akita for Indian markets. It is a smart home IoT security device which is capable of protecting all devices connected to a wireless network at home. Here are the details:
Akita is an IoT watchdog station which protects users privacy, home, and devices which are connected via Wi-Fi connectivity from hackers, malware, botnet attacks and cryptojacking.
Akita comes with smartest home protection in three easy steps scans, blocks, and notifies. The company claims that Akita uses military-grade security protection for the smart home device. It scans for regular activity and analysis mysterious behaviour. With the help of machine learning and threat intelligence if it founds someone hacking the device then it immediately shuts it down, without slowing your network.
If a threat is found then the security device alert you via message. The IoT security device is powered by the Akita Cloud platform to detect international security threats in real-time. No matter if the hacker is from your locality or another country altogether. It monitors IOT behaviour based on AI and use third party security intelligence sources.
Besides, it also has a smartphone app which is available for both iOS and Android devices. The app allows you to manage all of your Akita devices and all of the IoT devices that Akita protects.
According to the company, Akita Cloud is the only SaaS platform which has 24x7 security operation centre for smart homes and real-time hacking detection. All you need to do is to connect Akita to a LAN port on your router.
You need not have to provide any personal information to the device. The device is capable of monitoring vulnerability and sends you a weekly update on the security status of your network. It also offers to fix to keep your WiFi network more secure.
