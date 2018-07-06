Belkin launches a compact fast-charging battery pack

Belkin has introduced a suite of its most compact and fast-charging portable power banks. The new Pocket Power comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh options, available in black. Featuring fast-charging capability and polymer battery cell technology, the new battery packs are lighter, thinner and equipped to charge multiple devices.

It will be available for purchase from later this summer for 5,000mAh - Rs. 2599/- and 10,000mAh - Rs. 3999/- at Amazon.in and Imagine Stores. Consumers spend five hours a day on their mobile devices, according to Flurry Analytics, and 90 percent of photos shared or stored online will be taken by a Smartphone, according to Deloitte

Other key features:

· Built-in safety features protect the device

· Micro-USB port

· 6-inch micro-USB cable included

· 4 LED indicators display remaining power level

· Plastic casing provides a lightweight solution

Previously, the company announced the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. The device plugs into the Lightning connector, offering a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices. This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack.

The Belkin 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar is compatible with headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that connect via a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and is MFi certified. Along with the existing Belkin Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar consumers now have multiple ways to charge and listen at the same time.

Belkin, which has brands like WeMo, Phyn and, most notably, Linksys under its belt, was recently acquired by Foxconn. The company shelled out $866 million as the final settlement, subject to approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Foxconn best known for manufacturing iPhones will soon be powering some of the well-known routers and other accessories. Belkin, on the other hand, has been around 35 years and is well known for manufacturing wireless chargers, laptop docks, and smartphone cases. The company acquired Linksys back in 2013. This will be a major shift for Foxconn, making it an owner of three major consumer brands from being a background manufacturing partner.