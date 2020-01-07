Belkin Launches Google Assistant Smart Speaker With Built-In Wireless Charger News oi-Karan Sharma

Belkin in partnership with Devialet has showcased its latest Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker - the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi at CES 2020. The newly launched Belkin speaker packs hi-fi audio and the USP of the device is the built-in wireless charging dock. This will allow you to place your smartphone on the speaker and give the command to Google Assistant.

It works like a normal Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker. You can wake up the speaker with 'Hey Google' command. Users can use it to play music, schedule event, reminders, alarms, control smart home appliances, and a lot more.

Design-wise, the Soundform Elite flaunts a fabric material on the outer surface. On the to pit houses a series of functional buttons which will allow users to switch-on Bluetooth, volume up and down, play and pause, and a dedicated button to mute the microphone as well.

But what makes it stand alone in the crowd for smart speakers is the wireless charging dock at the top of the device. There is a small place at the top of the speaker which will allow users to place their smartphone which supports Qi wireless charging support.

The charger output of the device is 10W and the company claims that placing a smartphone on the charging dock is not going to affect the bass level of the Soundform Elite speaker.

Belkin Soundform Elite is launched in black and white color options. The company has priced the speaker at $299 (approx Rs. 21,500). The device is already up for pre-orders in the United States and the shipping is expected by March.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched three new Boost Charge USB-C GaN Wall. These chargers are capable of charging the MacBook Air and compact enough to carry it on-the-go. The newly launched Boost Charge USB-C range starts from $34.99 and goes up to $59.99.

