Boult Audio launches STORMX Wired HD In-ear headphones at Rs 1,199

Boult Audio has introduced their latest offering 'STORMX' in the wired HD In-ear Headphone category, priced at Rs.1199. The product is available on the e-commerce portal Myntra.

StormX combines a custom earloop design with the in-ear comfort and ease. The earloop cum in-ear design of the product makes StormX fit for athletic use, extreme workouts. It passively cancels noise and does not let the earphone fall off easily and it has a lightweight design.

Boult Audio has come up with cables that are reinforced with Kevlar and extra layers of rubber for protection and durability. With the Boult StormX, users don't have to worry about sweat destroying their pair of earphones when training. These earphones are also IPX5 certified.

Boult has come up with a sound isolating design which ensures a comfortable fit and blocks up to 37 dB of your surrounding sound. The Product has in-line volume, mic and power control for easy access and comfort of the user. The built-in condenser MIC allows the user to take calls in HD quality. The auto-reconnect feature of Storm helps to connect your device to the product automatically thus reduces the extra efforts. The built-in Micro-woofer claims to offer a deep and punchy bass to elevate the listening experience.

StormX claims to play music up to 7 hours and supports quick charge as well. The Boult StormX comes with a protective hard portable carry case to protect your pair of earphones. This carry case is built out of EVA on the outside and soft inner material to keep the device free from scratches. StormX comes in colors Black and white.

Features:

Wireless

3D HD sound

Long battery life

Micro-woofers

Sweat-proof

Splash-proof

Built-In MIC

Buttons for volume, music and call controls

6-8hrs of playtime

125+hrs of standby

Noise isolation and cancellation

Comes with two extra earbuds and USB cable

Warranty: 1 year

Specifications:

Drivers: 9.2mm

Rated Impedance: 16 Ω

Frequency Range: 20Hz to 20kHz

Sensitivity: 108dB at 1mW

Noise Isolation: 24Db

Platform Supported: Apple, Windows, Android, Rim

Weight: 13 g

Colours: Black and White