ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Boult Audio launches STORMX Wired HD In-ear headphones at Rs 1,199

Boult Audio has a new offering for the audiophiles.

By:

Related Articles

    Boult Audio has introduced their latest offering 'STORMX' in the wired HD In-ear Headphone category, priced at Rs.1199. The product is available on the e-commerce portal Myntra.

    Boult Audio launches STORMX Wired HD In-ear headphones at Rs 1,199

    StormX combines a custom earloop design with the in-ear comfort and ease. The earloop cum in-ear design of the product makes StormX fit for athletic use, extreme workouts. It passively cancels noise and does not let the earphone fall off easily and it has a lightweight design.

    Boult Audio has come up with cables that are reinforced with Kevlar and extra layers of rubber for protection and durability. With the Boult StormX, users don't have to worry about sweat destroying their pair of earphones when training. These earphones are also IPX5 certified.

    Boult has come up with a sound isolating design which ensures a comfortable fit and blocks up to 37 dB of your surrounding sound. The Product has in-line volume, mic and power control for easy access and comfort of the user. The built-in condenser MIC allows the user to take calls in HD quality. The auto-reconnect feature of Storm helps to connect your device to the product automatically thus reduces the extra efforts. The built-in Micro-woofer claims to offer a deep and punchy bass to elevate the listening experience.

    StormX claims to play music up to 7 hours and supports quick charge as well. The Boult StormX comes with a protective hard portable carry case to protect your pair of earphones. This carry case is built out of EVA on the outside and soft inner material to keep the device free from scratches. StormX comes in colors Black and white.

    How to Quickly Compress Large Video Files via VLC - GIZBOT

    Features:

    • Wireless
    • 3D HD sound 
    • Long battery life
    • Micro-woofers 
    • Sweat-proof
    • Splash-proof
    • Built-In MIC
    • Buttons for volume, music and call controls
    • 6-8hrs of playtime
    • 125+hrs of standby
    • Noise isolation and cancellation
    • Comes with two extra earbuds and USB cable
    • Warranty: 1 year

    Specifications:

    • Drivers: 9.2mm
    • Rated Impedance: 16 Ω
    • Frequency Range: 20Hz to 20kHz
    • Sensitivity: 108dB at 1mW
    • Noise Isolation: 24Db
    • Platform Supported: Apple, Windows, Android, Rim
    • Weight: 13 g
    • Colours: Black and White

    Read More About: earphones headphones Wireless news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue