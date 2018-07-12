You can buy Apple iPhones, iPads and more at attractive discount

Offers on iPhones

The offers available on iPhones are detailed in the image above. Notably, the iPhones will be available at zero down payment and there will 18 months of EMI payment options on credit cards and non-banking financial institutions. This offer is valid until September 30, 2018. What's more interesting is that there is free screen replacement for 6 months except for the iPhone SE. Notably, these offers on iPhones are applicable only in Bangalore.

Offers on iPads

When it comes to iPads, there is a Rs. 10,000 cashback on using the Citibank credit cards. This offer is applicable until July 31, 2018. There is zero down payment on iPads bought under this offer on EMI payment mode.

Discounts on other Apple products

Apart from iPhones and iPads, Apple is offering considerable discount on other products as mentioned above. The MacBooks priced under Rs. 1,00,000 can be bought under 6 and 9 months EMI. There is no down payment on these products even under EMI payment options.

If you are interested in upgrading to an Apple product, then this is the right time as you can get your hands one such device without having to shell out a hefty cost in a single payment and avail attractive EMI payment options and discounts. The students are the ones to get the most out of this sale by the company's reseller.