ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ByteDance's Pico VR Headset Launching on September 22; Snapdragon Processor, Android Q At Helm

    By
    |

    ByteDance is popularly known as TikTok's parent organization. However, the company has diversified its portfolio by foraying into the VR headset segment. The brand previously acquired Pico, a VR company, and will be launching a VR headset on September 22. The ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset is expected to come with several premium features.

     
    ByteDance's Pico VR Headset Launching on September 22

    ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch Details

    ByteDance-owned Pico shared a new update on LinkedIn, confirming the launch of the new VR headset. "Next week, we're going to see the fruits of the acquisition as Pico is expected to announce a new VR headset," the LinkedIn post reads. The new Pico VR will launch on September 22 at 2 PM GMT+2 (5:30 PM IST).

    ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch: What to Expect?

    The teaser poster shared on LinkedIn also reveals the silhouette of the upcoming VR headset. But apart from the minor revelation, the company hasn't given away much of the upcoming VR gear. But thanks to FCC filings and other leaks, we already have an idea of what to expect.

    Rumors suggest the Pico VR headset will likely have a Pro model. This VR Pro headset will feature face and eye tracking functionality and will draw power from a Qualcomm processor. Filings also confirm that the new VR headset will run Android Q.

    What's more, the ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset will feature an inside-out RGB camera for color video pass-through, creating a mixed reality experience for the user. Presently, Pico has a few VR headsets already available in select markets. Reports suggest the new Pro model could be smaller and sleeker than the existing Pico Neo 3 model.

    According to Bluetooth SIG filing, the upcoming VR headset will offer an automatic hardware IPD, allowing users to adapt to pupillary distances. The new VR headset from Pico will also offer a high-resolution display, making it more comfortable for the wearer.

     

    Read more: TikTok could return to IndiaRead more: TikTok could return to India

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tiktok vr ar news gadgets
    Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X