Just In
- 14 min ago Samsung-made Tensor G2 Chip's Technical Specifications Out: Here's What Google Pixel 7's Getting
- 1 hr ago Apple Back to School Offer 2022; Discounts on MacBooks, iPads In India
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 17: All New Freebies for the day
- 3 hrs ago Angry Crypto Miners Protesting The Merge By Making Their Own Ethereum
Don't Miss
- Finance Gold Price India, Sept 17: Gold Prices Jump Today After Falling By Rs 950 In 4 Days
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Rajsekhar Elected As Second Week's Captain; Sudheer & Krithi Enter The House
- News Re-introduction of Cheetahs in India a historic moment: PM Modi
- Lifestyle Amazon Discounts On Dresses And Sarees For Women: Grab From A List Of Ethnic, Evening And Casual
- Automobiles Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross
- Education SSC CHSL Main 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Documents To Carry To Test Centre & Exam Pattern
- Sports India vs South Africa: How to book tickets for Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Indore T20Is, Price List
- Travel Amazing Tips On How To Find A Perfect Souvenir For Your Loved Ones
ByteDance's Pico VR Headset Launching on September 22; Snapdragon Processor, Android Q At Helm
ByteDance is popularly known as TikTok's parent organization. However, the company has diversified its portfolio by foraying into the VR headset segment. The brand previously acquired Pico, a VR company, and will be launching a VR headset on September 22. The ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset is expected to come with several premium features.
ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch Details
ByteDance-owned Pico shared a new update on LinkedIn, confirming the launch of the new VR headset. "Next week, we're going to see the fruits of the acquisition as Pico is expected to announce a new VR headset," the LinkedIn post reads. The new Pico VR will launch on September 22 at 2 PM GMT+2 (5:30 PM IST).
ByteDance Pico VR Headset Launch: What to Expect?
The teaser poster shared on LinkedIn also reveals the silhouette of the upcoming VR headset. But apart from the minor revelation, the company hasn't given away much of the upcoming VR gear. But thanks to FCC filings and other leaks, we already have an idea of what to expect.
Rumors suggest the Pico VR headset will likely have a Pro model. This VR Pro headset will feature face and eye tracking functionality and will draw power from a Qualcomm processor. Filings also confirm that the new VR headset will run Android Q.
What's more, the ByteDance-owned Pico VR headset will feature an inside-out RGB camera for color video pass-through, creating a mixed reality experience for the user. Presently, Pico has a few VR headsets already available in select markets. Reports suggest the new Pro model could be smaller and sleeker than the existing Pico Neo 3 model.
According to Bluetooth SIG filing, the upcoming VR headset will offer an automatic hardware IPD, allowing users to adapt to pupillary distances. The new VR headset from Pico will also offer a high-resolution display, making it more comfortable for the wearer.
Read more: TikTok could return to India
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470