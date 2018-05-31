Camfil launches CC6000 air cleaner for the Indian market

Ambient indoor air pollution is a problem, affecting human health and organizational productivity across levels. With an aim to fight and combat this invisible threat, Camfil, has announced the launch of CC6000 air cleaner for the Indian market.

Catering to large indoor premises of up to 10,000 sq feet per unit, CC 6000 air cleaner is ideal for dusty environments and large indoor premises such as pharmaceutical facilities, food factories, heavy industry, paper mills, welding workshops, timber facilities, warehouses, offices and supermarkets etc. It is equipped to perform efficiently and for specialist applications such as upgrading of cleanroom environments and other classified assembly environments. With flexible installation options for both mobile and stationary needs, the unit can also be ceiling mounted.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. PKSV Sagar, Managing Director, Camfil India, said, "We all are aware of deteriorating outdoor air quality of majority of Indian cities, but rarely do we find the focus on the levels of indoor air quality especially across workspaces. Occupational exposure to airborne concentrations of specks of dust, vapors, fumes, and gases constantly impact the health and productivity of employees. With CC6000, we aim to address this fall with a unique and efficient clean air solution that will ensure the employee experience the fresh breath of air across workspaces no matter, big and small.

We are extremely happy to announce CC6000 air cleaner in India with absolute HEPA and ISO16890 certified filters. The cleaner is being used with excellent results globally, and we aim to bring Camfil's state in art technology and similar standards and quality to India." he added.

Designed and engineered in Sweden, the air cleaner is equipped with E11 filter upgradable to H13 HEPA- capable of removing the smallest and most dangerous particles from the air eliminating tobacco smoke, weld smoke, construction dust, asbestos and particles of all sizes down to ultrafine.

CC6000 comes equipped with advanced molecular filtration capabilities that include activated and impregnated carbon filters for odor and gas phase contaminant removal. This helps in removing bad odors, smoke, and corrosive gases. Molecular filtration using adsorption techniques is the industry accepted method to remove the corrosive agents from the air. The air cleaner is even efficient in reducing the average temperature in high ceiling rooms, with carbon upgrade available to remove unwanted odors.

With an airflow capacity of up to 6000 m³/h, CC6000 adapts to specific needs and purification requirements with user-friendly control panels, premium efficient fans with adjustable airflow and Modbus connection, silencers for sound reduction, and easy change of front and back filters, significantly resulting in the reduction of dust particles from the air.