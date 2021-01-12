CES 2021: TCL Launches NXTPAPER, TAB 10s Tablets, MOVEAUDIO S600 TWS Earbuds, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

TCL has unveiled the TCL NXTPAPER, TAB 10s, and wireless headphones called the MOVIEAUDIO S600 TWS at CES 2021. Besides, the company has also announced the launch of the TCL MOVETRACK pet tracker which will be available starting April for less than €100 (roughly Rs. 8,915).

The TCL NXTPAPER tablet will cost €349 (roughly Rs. 31,114) and will go on sale in April, unlike the TAB 10s will be available for purchase starting March at €199 (around Rs. 17,741) for the Wi-Fi only version. The 4G LTE version will cost €249 (around Rs. 22,202). On the other hand, the MOVEAUDIO S600 TWS comes with a price tag of €149 (around Rs. 13,283) and will be available for purchase starting February.

TCL NXTPAPER Features

The NXTPAPER tablet sports an 8.88-inch IPS display which delivers a 1440 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. It runs the MediaTek MT8768E SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage with microSD slot support. The tablet packs a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

As far as cameras are concerned, it features an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It also comes with Authoritative eye protection certification of the German Rhine laboratory, IP52 rating, and more.

TCL TAB 10s Features

The budget-friendly TCL TAB 10s retains a 10.1-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1920 pixels. There is the MediaTek MT8768 SoC under its hood which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. For imaging, it has the same 8MP rear and 5MP front lens.

Furthermore, the tablet features a T-Pen which allows you to write notes. A massive 8,000 mAh battery fuels the tablet and supports 18W charging. On the connectivity front, it gets a USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack ports, Wi-Fi 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Lastly, the TCL TAB 10s measures 241 x 158.6 x 9.3mm in dimensions and weighs 488 grams.

MoveAudio S600 TWS Earbuds Features

Coming to the MOVEAUDIO S600 wireless headphones which come with Google voice assistant support and Google fast pairing service. The MoveAudio S600 TWS also features built-in active noise cancellation and each earbud has 3-mic.

The earbuds have a 55 mAh battery and the charging case packs a 500 mAh battery unit. The MoveAudio S600 TWS claims to offer a max battery life of 7hrs with ANC turn on, and 5hrs with ANC turn off. Other features of the headphones include a 10mm audio driver unit, touch controls, IP54 rating, and more.

Best Mobiles in India