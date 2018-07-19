Check Out! 5 Best Headphones For Your Next Upgrade

While running, it's important to stay pumped and for many, music is a key motivator. Your ears deserve better than those plastic headphones that came with your smartphone. These wireless headphones come neatly without compromising on sound quality - perfect for both commuting and holidays.

Check out the top 5 headphones worth upgrading!

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II

One of the best Bluetooth headphones is the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless II headset. The SoundLink raises the bar for wireless products, offering audio that is as close to traditional wired sound as possible, without losing too much fidelity. It's also incredibly comfortable and has an excellent microphone that makes this the ideal headset for hands-free calling as well. If there's a product to cut the cords with, this is it.

It is priced at Rs. 21,500

Skullcandy Grind Wireless Headphones

Grind Wireless features the same simple and iconic design with an engineering focus on the elevating Bluetooth audio performance. An integrated amplifier component provides a higher power rating and less distortion and high-end drivers enable greater.

Skullcandy Grind Wireless is a 1-month exclusively available Pricing- Skullcandy Grind Wireless is available at Rs.6,499

AKG Y50BT

The Y50BTs simply carry a bit more holiday weight (the ear cups are a few millimeters thicker) and have buttons for volume, play/pause and power/pairing nestled into the right ear cup.

The intuitive layout doesn't require the permanent carrying of a pocket mirror; you'll soon be reaching for the right button without hesitation.

AKG y50BT is priced at Rs. 17,300.

Jabra Move

The wireless Jabra Move is a sound pick and comes with a mic so they can make calls as well. It's got good sound reproduction and is light on the bass, for those who prefer it that way.

The Move carries a price tag of Rs. 4,987.

BOWERS & WILKINS P5 WIRELESS

They share the same design language: strongly twisted aluminum headband; cushy sheep's leather-coated ear pads (attached by magnets and easily replaceable); and compact, rounded rectangular earcups, which hide 40mm drivers and a hidden socket for wired use when the17 hours of wirelessness has been drained.

It is priced at Rs. 57,500