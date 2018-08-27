Drone Regulations 1.0: How to fly a drone legally in India and more

Ministry of Civil Aviation (Govt of India) has finally come up with the set of rules and regulations for buying, owning and using a drone across in India. The Civil Aviation has come up with a fine-tuned set of rules to set up a world-class ecosystem in India.

Govt has come up with a paper-less all-digital process to buy and use drones on India. The Digital Sky Platform is the unnamed traffic management platform with strict "no-permission no-takeoff" rule.

A user has to register the drone after the purchase with owners details on users details using the online platform. Every time a user wants to fly the drone, she/he has to take permission using an app. This rule has been set to prevent unauthorised flying and to offer public safety.

The Drone Regulations 1.0 will be applicable across the country from the 1st of December 2018. A user can only fly a drone up to a maximum altitude of 400ft.

There are three different zones, where the following rules apply.

Red Zone - flying not permitted

Yellow Zone - controlled fly zone

Green Zone - automatic permission

Must know rules of Drone Regulations 1.0

RPAS - Remotely Piloted Aircraft System

CAR - Civil Aviation Requirements

Drones are being categories into five different types based on weight.

Nano, Micro, Small, Medium, and Large

Drones should be registered to get UIN (Unique Identification Number)

Except for nano drone (less than 250 grams), every other type of drone requires authentication, which can be obtained via a smartphone with a dedicated app.

Return to Home, Anti-collision light, ID-Plate, Flight controlled with flight data logging capacity, RF ID, and No Permission No takeoff is the must-have feature for Micro, Small, Medium, and Large drones.

One can only fly a drone during the daytime and within the visual line of sight.

No-drone zone includes Airports, International borders, Vijay Chowk in Delhi, State secretarian complex in state capitals, strategic locations, military installations etc.

Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Civil Aviation said

Today we start an exciting new chapter in India's aviation history by allowing commercial use of drones. I am sure that many new and exciting applications will emerge that will propel India's economy forward. Our progressive regulation will encourage a vast made in India drone industry.

Jayanth Sinha, Minister of State, said

We want to establish a world-leading drone ecosystem. These regulations firmly place us among the global leader. Our policy roadmap will provide a strong impetus for all players in the drone ecosystem. We hope that these initiatives will enable us to create a vibrant new industry.