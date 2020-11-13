Dyson Hot+Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Claims To Destroy 99.97% Air Pollutants Including Formaldehyde News oi-Rohit Arora

Dyson, known for industry-best vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and various household products have announced its new premium air-purifier and heater in India. The new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater is first-of-its-kind air purifying machine that promises to capture 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants and also comes with a claim to destroy formaldehyde. The premium air-purifier comes fitted with vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and Activated Carbon filters to capture four different types of pollutants - PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater is priced at Rs. 61 900.00 and is available in India on Dyson.in, Dyson outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and to other cities through Direct to home. The company will also sell the premium air purifier on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier And Heater Features And Specifications

Dyson first introduced the premium Hot+Cool air purifier in 2019 in Singapore. Designed on the company's groundbreaking sensing, filtration and fluid dynamics, the Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier is touted as a complete air purification solution for your home to deliver cleaner air to every corner of the house.

The air purifier has an LCD that shows which particles and gases the machine is automatically sensing in real-time.

The premium air-purifier comes fitted with a thermostat heat control mechanism that automatically keeps your room at the target temperature.

Dyson Hot+Cool air purifier also has the company's Air Multiplier technology, and 350 degrees oscillation module capable of projecting 290 litres of purified air per second to every corner of the room.

Similar to all Dyson air purifiers, the new model also requires Dyson Link companion app (available for iOS and Android) for setup process and to let you track indoor and outdoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels.

The premium air purifier captures the most common and harmful air pollutants- PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2) and also promises to destroy formaldehyde continuously at a molecular level. Dyson mentions that the air purifier converts potentially harmful gas into small amounts of water and Carbon Dioxide.

If you are wondering how the pungent-smelling colourless gas 'Formaldehyde', which is essentially the simplest aldehyde, enters your home indoors, it is mostly produced by building materials, smoking, household products, fuel-burning appliances like gas stoves, etc. It is also the most common type of air pollutant that releases in indoors and outdoors during carpentry from furniture products (veneer and lamination work). What worse is the off-gassing duration of Formaldehyde (CH2O) as the gas can pollute an indoor space for about two years. If you have recently remodelled your home, formaldehyde levels will usually drop to 48% in one year and will fall to normal levels (older homes) in about two years.

It is worth mentioning that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mentions that exposure to formaldehyde may cause leukaemia, particularly myeloid leukaemia, in humans and can also lead to several health effects such as watery eyes, burning sensations of the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, wheezing, nausea, skin irritation, etc.

How Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier Destroys Formaldehyde?

Dyson's in-house chemist team has devised a process- 'Cryptomic Technology' to capture and destroy the ultrafine particles of the said aldehyde. Lasers measure and detect ultrafine particles and a separate sensor detects the amount of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) such as formaldehyde, benzene, and Nitrogen Dioxide. A third sensor measures relative humidity and temperature. A catalytic coating, with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral with billions of atom-sized tunnels, trap and destroy formaldehyde, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2.

Price, Warranty And Availability

The new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater is priced at Rs. 61 900.00 and will be available in White/Gold color. It will come with 2-year parts and labour warranty and will be available on Dyson.in, across the 6 Dyson stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai; and on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores.

