Dyson Next Gen. Hot+Cool Air Purifiers: What Has Changed? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Dyson has upgraded its premium range of air-purifiers in India. The latest generation of Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, and the Dyson Purifier Cool air come with a promise of better machine airflow pathways to achieve fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration. Dyson mentions that the re-engineered design ensures that no air bypasses the filter and also blocks any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow, thus removing 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. What else do the new Dyson premium air-purifiers offer? Let's find out:

Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool, Purifier Cool: Here's What Has Changed

Dyson says it has focused primarily on two of the core technical aspects for the new range of air purifiers including filtration and acoustics. The company suggests that the entire air purifying unit and not just the filters meet the HEPA H13 standards. The new range of filters is embedded with high-pressure seals at additional critical points (up to 24).

This the company claims helps to prevent the recirculation of pollutants that might have bypassed the filters. Additionally, the Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool and the Purifier Cool are claimed to be quieter than the previous-generation air purifiers.

Both purifiers are said to bring a re-engineered design which makes them 20 percent quiet than the other purifiers. The company suggests a re-designed airflow path (widened) and improved geometry that helps to reduce the friction with the airflow and the machine's surface.

This is what the company claims to have helped them achieve this low-noise design. The Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool and the Purifier Cool are also said to bring along the company's Air Multiplier technology. This tech the brand claims allows for a better airflow/ projection in every corner of the room.

Both air purifiers have a dedicated Auto mode which one can use to maintain the desired room temperature and also set air quality levels. The Dyson Hot+ Cool is one of the first air purifiers that can double up as a heater. The standard Purifier Cool comes void of this feature. Also, both air purifiers come with Dyson Link App support with digital voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri) support.

Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool, Purifier Cool India Price, Availability

The Dyson Purifier Hot+ Cool is priced at Rs. 55,900 in India and comes in white/silver, black/nickel colors. The standard Dyson Purifier Cool has been launched at Rs. 45,900 in the country and the same color options as the Hot+ Cool model. They both can be purchased online via Amazon, Flipkart, and also from Dyson Demo stores, Croma, Reliance retail stores.

