Elon Musk Working On Humanoid Robot To Aid Humans At Tesla Factories

Elon Musk's Tesla has been at the forefront of autonomous electric cars. Now, the company is all set to diversify and enter the robotics market. Musk says Tesla's humanoid robot is in development and a prototype will be ready sometime next year. The new humanoid could further automate the machines at Tesla factories and more.

Elon Musk Building Humanoid Despite Fears Of AI Taking Over

Elon Musk has been a pioneer in the technology industry with diverse companies like SpaceX and Tesla. However, Musk has always expressed his fears of advanced artificial intelligence taking over manpower. Nevertheless, his company is now working on a humanoid robot that could be the most advanced of them all.

Musk says the upcoming Tesla humanoid robot is intended to be friendly. Moreover, the new robot is designed to work at the mechanical level so that "you can run away from it, and most likely overpower it," he said at Tesla's AI Day event. Simply put, the upcoming robot will leverage Tesla's experience with automated machines in its factories.

Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 — Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

Moreover, the Tesla humanoid will also show its expertise with hardware and software functionality on Tesla automobiles like the autopilot driver assistance software and so on. The Tesla website explains the Tesla Bot to be designed to handle "tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring." On the other hand, Musk says, "I think essentially in the future, physical work will be a choice, if you want to do it, you can."

Elon Musk Explains The Tesla Bot

Going into the details, the advanced Tesla Bot is going to be five feet, eight inches tall. It will weigh 125 pounds and will have a screen instead of a face. The robot will be referred as 'Optimus' inside the company, Musk said. Moreover, the AI Day event also showcased a mannequin dummy version of the upcoming Tesla Bot.

Further, Musk revealed the drawings of the Tesla Bot and even revealed some of its AI and supercomputer technologies. He said the Tesla Bot's ultimate goal would be to one day power the company's self-driving cars.

Tesla Bot Launch: What To Expect?

Tesla is the latest company to venture into the robotics industry. Companies like Boston Dynamics have specialized in developing unique robots like the Spot and the back-flipping humanoid. Japanese companies are also leading the robotic industries with humanoid robots that look life-like and lead the hospitality industry.

With Tesla joining the industry, it could be quite a turnaround. That said, Tesla has chalked several such unique ideas like the solar-powered supercharger network, which never saw the light of the day. Moreover, Musk, who has also voiced out against AI, is working on an advanced humanoid. This itself could attract some backlash.

Presently, Musk hasn't given out a particular timeline for the launch of the Tesla Bot. He did mention that a prototype would arrive sometime next year, but that's too vague a timeline. Until there's an official launch or a teaser, we'll just have to keep our hopes for seeing this next-gen humanoid robot.

