Everything You Need To Know About The New Redmi Smart Display 8 News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi has added another product to the company's 'Redmi' series portfolio. The new device is a Google Home Hub inspired smart screen with an 8-inch display, HD camera and is powered by the third-generation Xiaomi's Xiao AI assistant. The Redmi Smart display 8 has been launched in the homegrown market China at CNY 349, which translates to Rs. 3,800 in the Indian currency. Xiaomi hasn't released any details on the official launch of the smart screen in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Display 8 Features And Specifications

As the name suggests, the Redmi Smart Display 8 flaunts an 8-inch HD touchscreen with 1280 × 800 pixels resolution. The display offers 178° ultra-wide viewing angles and can stream videos via voice commands. The official listing on the company's website talks about a full lamination process that promises to protect your eyes by reducing reflections.

For audio, the Redmi Smart Display 8 features a 1.75 inch 5W full range speaker with U-shaped bass duct. The smart display supports QQ Music Genuine music library that offers 100 million songs, MVs, and cross talk on-demand. Xiaomi has also offered support for Get, Himalayan, Dragonfly FM, crosstalk, audiobooks, and radio columns music services in China. As far as app and services support is concerned, the smart display offers full coverage of six video platforms.

The Redmi Smart Display 8 is powered by the third generation XiaoAi AI assistant that comes with gesture support. The smart screen can control 2000+ smart devices with just voice commands and touch screen support. The smart screen supports 1600+ practical skills for everyday operations.

The listing also mentions that Xiaomi's AIoT platform offers access to more than 213 million smart devices and also supports 89 IoT platforms. The Redmi Smart Display 8 also sports an HD front-facing camera to offer support for multi-device video calls.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Redmi Smart Display 8 comes equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and also offer support for A2DP music playback. The smart display also comes with built-in Bluetooth mesh gateway that helps to connect Bluetooth devices such as door locks and light bulbs. The smart screen will be available in two color variants- black and white.

