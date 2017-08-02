Facebook reportedly preps dedicated video chat device with a large display

Facebook seems to be working on a dedicated video chat hardware, claims a Bloomberg report (Via: TechCrunch) citing sources familiar with the development.

According to the report, the dedicated video chat device will be meant for domestic use. This device is reported to feature a touchscreen measuring between 13 inches and 15 inches diagonally. Also, it is likely to run on the Android OS. There are claims that the upcoming Facebook hardware that is in the making will feature a wide-angle camera and AI-powered speakers and microphones.

The report further adds that the device is in testing right now and that it is in the prototype phase. With a large display similar to that of a laptop and the smart camera technology with wide angle lens, this Facebook device is expected to give a feel that people are in the same room while they interact. Undoubtedly, this goes in line with the mission of Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg to bring people closer through Facebook.

It is claimed that this Facebook video chat device will be meant for use in the living room. One of the prototypes is said to feature a thin vertical stand holding the display. Facebook is likely testing software that will let the camera scan people in the range automatically and lock onto them.

The report also states that Facebook is developing a 360-degree camera for this video chat device in the testing phase. It is unlikely for the device to feature a 360-degree camera at the initial launch itself. The video chat device is believed to be unveiled at the next spring's F8 developer conference and cost around a few hundred dollars.

Besides the dedicated video chat device, Facebook appears to be prepping a smart speaker that is likely to compete with the others in the market such as Google Home, Apple HomePod, and Amazon Echo. The Facebook speaker is believed to undercut the existing speakers in terms of pricing as it is said to be priced under $100.