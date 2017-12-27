FiiO launches Q1 Mark II Native DSD DAC/Amp for iPhones in India

Ever since its release at FiiO 2017 Summer Launch Event, the Q1 Mark II has caught customers' eyes. The expectation for its coming is no less than the flagship music player X7 Mark II. And now the company has brought Q1 Mark II AMP and DAC to India.

Being equipped with the XMOS platform, it supports decoding up to 384 kHz/32 bit PCM as well as DSD256. "It employs DAC and amplifier parts, Official Apple MFi certification, is specifically designed for the iPhone, supports decoding Sony Walkman, and even partners well with your computer while being a perfect companion to players," the company said. The device comes with both a 3.5mm single-ended and a 2.5mm balanced headphone output.

Q1 Mark II is equipped with the XMOS platform which allows it to support decoding of more formats. It is capable of decoding up to 384 kHz/32 bit PCM as well as up to DSD256 (the latter is indicated by a green light). "When combined with the two separate crystal oscillators, each designed to handle different sampling rates to achieve the utmost accuracy in digital-to-analog conversion, the Q1 Mark II becomes an affordable product that punches well above its weight in terms of versatility and performance," the company said in a media release.

Further, the Q1 Mark II uses some of the finest components in its well-thought-out design. The DAC employed is the AKM AK4452, which decodes high sampling rate formats with a high signal-to-noise ratio and low distortion. The headphone amplifier chip in the Q1 Mark II is the same one used in the X7 Mark II's AM3A amplifier module, the audiophile-approved OPA926 with extremely low noise output. Finally, the device features Texas Instruments' OPA1662 which handles low-pass filter duties for line output.

The Q1 Mark II has been certified by the Japan Audio Society to be "Hi-Res Audio" capable. As per the company with this certification, users can be sure that the Q1 Mark II will grant them a natural and realistic listening experience. The device also comes with Apple MFi certification meaning it is perfectly compatible with all versions of iOS.

"By connecting the included Lightning-to-micro USB cable from the iPhone to the Q1 Mark II, you can continue to use your 3.5mm headphone jack headphones for the highest-quality audio. Your iPhone has never sounded so good," the company stated.

The device also supports connection to Sony Walkman players and it can be used as a USB DAC when paired with a computer through a USB cable, decoding audio formats up to 384kHz/32 bit PCM. With Mac, the FiiO Q1 automatically connects but with windows computer, a special driver from FiiO is required, which will also allow for ASIO output.

The Q1 Mark II contains a 3.5mm multifunction connector used for line-input and line-output duties. The device also comes with several other interesting features like clever ADC volume adjustment mechanism, stylish obconical volume knob, gain and bass-boost switches, fully metal exterior, single-ended and balanced headphone outputs.

Talking about the pricing, Q1 Mark II is priced at Rs. 8,990 and is available at the official FiiO India Store along with leading retailers and e-tailers in the country.