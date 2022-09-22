Just In
- 48 min ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale- Best Smartwatch Deals Across The Price Categories
- 1 hr ago YouTuber Crashes Car to Test iPhone 14 Pro’s Crash Detection Feature; Was It Worth It?
- 1 hr ago Apple AirPods Pro Available Gets Massive Discount on Flipkart; Check Details
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Teased on Flipkart
Don't Miss
- Movies Exclusive! Dipika Kakar To Design Over 100 Outfits For Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding; Deets Inside
- News APPSC expresses regret over question paper leak, says process on to identify weak links within
- Education SBI PO 2022 Notification Announced, 1673 Vacancies For Probationary Officer Post; Know Details
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends take on England Legends, squads, venue, where to watch
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Small Cap Stock, Shares Can Surge 19%, Gave Over 75% In A Year: Sharekhan
- Travel Koh Lipe: The Paper Island Of Thailand
- Automobiles Tata Nexon Gets New ‘XZ+ L’ Trim - Customers Now Get A Total Of 77 Variants
- Lifestyle Amazon Sale On Organisers For Your Home: Get Upto 80% Off
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live for Plus Members; Get Xbox Series S for Rs. 25,990
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is the talk of the town, which will kickstart tomorrow, September 23. But if you're a Flipkart Plus member, you have early access to the sale, which has whopping discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and more. The Flipkart sale is also offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank and ICIC Bank cards.
Google Pixel 6a Deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
One of the most attractive deals of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is the Google Pixel 6a smartphone. If you like the Android experience, the Google Pixel 6a would be a great phone to explore with. The Flipkart sale is offering this Google device for just Rs. 34,199 instead of its actual MRP of Rs. 43,999.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Discount on iPhone 13
On the other hand, if you're looking to get a new iPhone, the iPhone 13 makes a great deal. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is offering the iPhone 13 at a discounted price of Rs. 53,990. Buyers can avail of an additional discount with exchange offers and bank discounts at the Flipkart sale.
Also read: iPhone 13 review from a long-time Android user
Poco X4 Pro 5G Gets Discount Deal at Flipkart Big Billion Days
The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 has a discount offer on many gadgets, including mid-range devices. For instance, the Poco X4 Pro 5G with the Snapdragon 695 processor is one of the best mid-range devices in India. This Poco 5G smartphone is available for just Rs. 16,499.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Deal on Xbox Series S for Gamers
Apart from smartphones, the Flipkart Big Billion Days also has a discount deal for gamers. The Microsoft Xbox Seris S is available at the Flipkart sale at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 instead of the actual retail price of Rs. 37,990 for the 512GB variant.
Buyers can also get an instant 10 percent discount when purchased via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festival have many discounts but buyers have to grab devices of their choice quickly before stocks run out.
Related: Why the Xbox Seris S|X are fast-selling consoles
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470