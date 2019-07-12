Gadgets Which You Don't Want To Miss This Amazon Prime Day 2019 News oi-Karan Sharma

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner where Amazon India website will be hosting exciting offers on a variety of products for their consumers. We have picked up a few fantastic products that everyone should look out for during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 for a smarter home.

iRobot Roomba 960

A creation of the globally bestselling robotic home cleaning brand, iRobot, Roomba 960 comes with the AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with 5X air power for a powerful clean to pull in embedded dirt, debris, and pet hair. Rated as Amazon's choice, it is a powerful Wi-Fi-connected vacuum cleaner that comes loaded with the brand's patented iAdapt® Navigation and visual localization. The smart robot-vacuum cleaner can easily navigate across your house, including the hard-to-access below-couch and under-bed areas, while avoiding obstructions, raised transitions, and potential drop-off regions.

It specifically targets high-footfall regions that have greater dirt accumulation and scrape embedded dirt and grime. The robotic vacuum cleaner can be controlled manually, using the iRobot HOME App, and through Amazon Echo home assistant. Bring home Roomba 960 so that you have one less hassle to deal with - that of home cleaning - the next time you're throwing a party.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Meet the all-new Echo Dot: the most popular voice-controlled speaker, with new fabric design, and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Echo Dot is designed around your privacy.

Syska 7

Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa - Wifi-enabled, with the alarm clock feature in this smart bulb, you can easily set daily schedules. The Syska smart bulb works perfectly well with any Wi-Fi router without a need for a separate hub or paid subscription service. Your existing Wi-Fi is enough. It also supports Android smartphones, iOS smartphones.

