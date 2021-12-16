Just In
- 15 hrs ago How To Buy On JioMart, Recharge Jio Prepaid Number Via WhatsApp
- 15 hrs ago Samsung CES 2022 Keynote Event Scheduled For January 4; Galaxy S21 FE And More Expected
- 15 hrs ago Tecno Spark 8T With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched At Rs. 8,999; Better Than Predecessor?
- 16 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With 6000mAh Battery To Arrive In January 2022
Don't Miss
- News 2 day bank strike from today: 10 lakh employees to stay away from work
- Finance Sharekhan Bets On This Auto Stock For Good Long Term Gains
- Movies Fawad Khan Says He Misses Bollywood; 'I Made Some Great Friends There, I Still Keep In Touch With Them'
- Sports Ashes 2021-22: Cummins ruled out of second Test after COVID scare
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Surprises Us With Her Patterned Skirt Set; Take A Look At Her Gold-Toned Earrings Too!
- Education TS Inter First Year Result 2021: How To Check Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results On tsbie.cgg.gov.in
- Travel Best Places In India You Can Visit During Christmas
- Automobiles Charging An EV To Full Capacity Takes Just 15 Minutes: Hero Electric Collaborates With Log9 Materials
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 16: How To Get Season of Love Surfboard For Free
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 16 are available now, bringing in a new range of rewards and upgrades. To note, the FF rewards codes for today bring in the Season of Love Surfboard, Mob Boss Loot Crate, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today
FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate
MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box
Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character
BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit
UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box
M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the Indian market. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can also be bought at the Free Fire store. However, this can be quite expensive. Plus, one can win several rewards at the in-game tournaments and events as well, but this would involve a lot of hard work and luck!
This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture as you can get the rewards free of cost. The Free Fire redeem codes keep changing regularly and it's best to be updated with the latest codes. As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. One should be careful while entering the codes to claim them.
How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.
Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999