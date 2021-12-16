Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 16: How To Get Season of Love Surfboard For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 16 are available now, bringing in a new range of rewards and upgrades. To note, the FF rewards codes for today bring in the Season of Love Surfboard, Mob Boss Loot Crate, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today

FF11NJN5YS3E: Season of Love Surfboard and Mob Boss Loot Crate

MQJWNBVHYAQM: 1x Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

96Y4CNBZGV35: 10x Creator Box

Q4QU4GQGE5KD: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

TFF9VNU6UD9J: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV: Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 - Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X: 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2: 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5: Grenade - Pineapple Fizz and MP5 - Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the Indian market. The game offers several upgrades and rewards, which can also be bought at the Free Fire store. However, this can be quite expensive. Plus, one can win several rewards at the in-game tournaments and events as well, but this would involve a lot of hard work and luck!

This is where the Free Fire redeem codes come into the picture as you can get the rewards free of cost. The Free Fire redeem codes keep changing regularly and it's best to be updated with the latest codes. As one can see, the Free Fire redeem codes consist of alphabets and numbers. One should be careful while entering the codes to claim them.

How To Claim Free Fire Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Huawei, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, VK, or Google account. This should be the same as the one you log in to while playing Free Fire on your mobile.

Step 3: Now, enter the Free Fire redeem code of your choice from the list.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section. You only need to claim it before it expires.

