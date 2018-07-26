ENGLISH

Google announces Titan Security Key for password-free logins

Google launches it Titan Security Key to enhance the online security. Know more about how to keep your online data more secure.

    Technology has evolved so fast that it is difficult to keep up with everything. We have reached a place where everything is digitalized and all our important documents and files are either on some hard drive or on a cloud drive. But, there are many hackers who know how to get your data and use it or sell it on the dark web. To overcome this Google has announced the Titan Security Key, which is a physical device that will improve your online security and keep your filed away from hackers.

    There are many high profile companies which have been hacked in the last couple of years from Equifax, eBay, JP Morgan Chase, Yahoo, Target, Adobe, and many more. Google is taking this very seriously and wants to make sure this won't happen to them.

    The search giant announced that their 85,000 employees have bot been hacked since 2017, which is not that of a big amount of time, but Google has figured out the solution to hacking. They believe that physical security keys are the answers to the problem of hacking.

    The physical security keys are not new to the gadgets market, there are companies like Feitian, Yubico who support FIDO, FIDO2, U2F and many more authentication methods. Google keeps on encouraging its users to use these services. Now the company announced its Titan Security Key which comes with a custom firmware developed by Google. The device will be available in both USB and as well as NFC and Bluetooth options. Google will soon start selling the device on its online store within the next couple of months.

    How Google Titan Security Key works

    For using the Key you need to insert the key into the USB port or tap it against an NFC-compatible smartphone. When users create an online account or update his/her existing security preferences, then their PC will create two encrypted token one is public and another is private.

    When a user logs into his/her account, the service containing the public token will send a "challenge" which will ask you to touch a button on the key, this will unlock the private token for verification. During all this process no personal information will be sent across the internet and the private token used to unlock the service will remain on the physical key.

    Google is planning to sell the device individually at $20 or $25, but there will be a bundle option for $50.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
