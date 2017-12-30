Google files babysitting device patent to alert parents if child is unattended

Google has patented an electronic babysitting device and the same can be accessed from a remote location. This device will be a boon to millions of parents who leave their kids under someone else's care.

According to Google, this electronic babysitting device is a part of the company's initiative to build devices and methods that will protect unattended children at home. The patent reveals that the system would use a combination of security cameras, motion detectors, and touch sensors to determine if a child is unattended for over 10 minutes and will send alerts to the parents via text and email.

The electronic babysitting device has the ability to shut down the plug sockets when it senses that a child is approaching the sockets. Also, it can activate the digital door locks to prevent infants and toddlers from leaving the room without a caretaker. In rare cases, if the kids are left unattended for over 10 minutes, the babysitting system can double as a backup option. This will happen if the guardian or caretaker is unable to reach a child in case of an emergency.

This electronic babysitting device is a clear manifestation of the progress of Internet of Things and it gives us a sneak peek at how the smart homes will advance and what changes the same can bring to our lifestyle in the future. The remote babysitter will work in collaboration with other devices such as electrical sockets, motion sensors, cameras, and doorbells those are connected to the internet. And, of course, all these can be controlled via smartphone apps in order to look after an unattended child.

As of now, there is no confirmation on when this electronic babysitting device will be launched. Given that not all patents will see the light of the day, we need to wait to know if this one will really mature into a real product. However, it looks like Google plans to roll out this one to the public in the future.