Google Home smart speaker gets multi-tasking feature

Today, making homes "smart" is a growing trend. As such, Google Home is one such product that has been developed to cater to the same notion. The smart speaker is said to be an answer to the Amazon Echo but it is basically Google's initiative to expand on the "Google Now" functionality built into most modern Android phones.

Google Home comes with a wide range of apps and connectivity out of the box. For instance, the speaker works with Spotify, Google Music, and YouTube to provide a nearly unlimited jukebox selection. It provides an engaging experience to the users.

Having said that, it seems that Google wants to make the experience even better. The company has just announced that it is now rolling out a new multitasking feature in its smart home speaker Google Home. As per the company, the new addition will make it possible for the device to accomplish two different tasks at the same time.

"Routines, which are coming to Google Home in the future, will fix this issue by allowing users to group multiple commands together under a custom phrase -- not unlike routines on Amazon Alexa," CNET reported late on Thursday.

This addition will essentially let the user bundle two requests into the same sentence instead of having to say one command at a time. However, the new two-command functionality has not been extended to the Google's AI assistant that accompanies Android smartphones.

Earlier, during the Pixel 2 launch event, the tech giant had mentioned that the routines would be coming to the Google Home in the future.