Haier launches new AC range with inbuilt Air purifier for Indian market News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Haier brings a new range of ACs for Indian consumers.

Haier has expanded its product portfolio by introducing the PuriCool range of Air Conditioners with a built-in air purifier in 5-star (HSU-12JS5 DC INV & HSU-19JS5 DC INV) and 3-star variants (HSU-12JW3 (DC INV) & HSU-19JW3 DC INV).

A holistic air purification system has become a necessity in today's scenario. The PuriCool range of air conditioners to help purify the quality of indoor air from dust, pollen, pet dander, particulate matters and smoke present outside.

The range of both 5-star i.e. HSU-12JS5 DC INV and HSU-19JS5 DC INV and 3-star HSU-12JW3 DC INV and HSU-19JW3 DC INV range of PuriCool Air conditioners are available in 1 and 1.5-ton cooling capacities. This new range of ACs features an inbuilt air purifier that omits the need for a separate air purifier at home. The Haier Self Purify function in the new ACs enables air purification system with an iFD (Intense Field Dielectric) filter, automatic PM 2.5 air quality detection and slide-able cruising module. The ACs offer a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 300m³/h.

The new PuriCool range of ACs will also feature Haier's iconic Self-Cleaning Inverter Technology (SCIT) which enables automatic cleaning of the AC evaporator by lowering the temperature to certain degrees and frosting the surface with 30% increased condensate water.

These new range of air conditioners will be available in the market with 12 years of compressor warranty at the following prices:

HSU-12JS5 (DC INV) | 5 Star | Rs 76,500

HSU-19JS5 (DC INV) | 5 Star | Rs 1,00,00

HSU-12JW3 (DC INV) | 3 Star | Rs 69,500

HSU-19JW3 (DC INV) | 3 Star | Rs 74,500