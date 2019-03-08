ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Harman patents futuristic flying robot speakers for VR applications

    Harman wants to offer a realistic surround sound effect.

    By
    |

    Harman has filed for a new patent that shows a robotic speaker in action. It was filed with the US Patent Office under the "mobile speaker system for virtual reality environments" moniker.

    Harman patents futuristic flying robot speakers for VR applications

     

    According to the patent, the company would map VR soundscapes to robotic speakers which would either drive or fly to better represent the direction and movement of sounds. As of now, the VR headset relies on headphones to generate 3D audio that creates an illusion of a surround sound.

    Well, Harman would still use headphones, but they will come in handy for internal monologues. As described in the patent, the new system will make interactions more realistic.

    Also, the idea is to place such devices for public or group VR experiences than catering to using the headset at home, which makes sense as not a lot of people would be okay with a house full of moving speakers.

    Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent, and there's no certainty that it would make it to the production stage. Also, the company will have to take care of the noise coming from these moving speakers. But, if the device comes to fruition, it would be interesting to see how practical it actually is.

    Read More About: harman patent speakers news
    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue