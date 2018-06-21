HyperX launches Alloy Elite RGB gaming keyboard in India

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has announced the launch of HyperX Alloy Elite RGBTM. It is company's first RGB mechanical gaming keyboard in India. This high-performance gaming keyboard sports a solid steel frame for sturdy and stable controls, while the Game Mode, N-Key Rollover and anti-ghosting functions keep the inputs accurate.

The user-friendly HyperX NGenuity software allows backlight color customization for each key on the Alloy Elite RGB. The new mechanical gaming keyboard is built to satisfy multiple needs with dedicated media buttons, USB 2.0 pass-through, quick access buttons and a variety of reliable CHERRY MX key switches. The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard is now available in India at a of Rs 15,999/- across major retail and e-tail stores. It is backed by a two-year warranty and free technical support.

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard is HyperX's first full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboard and offers complete color customization with NGenuity software. It offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the keyboard's onboard memory for on-the-go lighting.

For the ultimate in gameplay, the Alloy Elite RGB is built with a sturdy solid steel frame, dedicated media buttons, a pass-through USB 2.0 port, quick access lighting control, and available in red, brown or blue CHERRY MX key switches. The Alloy Elite RGB keyboard also features a comfortable, detachable wrist rest, and supplemental textured, titanium-coloured keycaps. Additional features include a Game Mode, N-Key Rollover, and anti-ghosting.

FEATURES:

· RGB lighting effects with Unique radiant light bar and dynamic

· HyperX NGenuity software for advanced customization

· Solid steel frame

· Reliable CHERRY MX mechanical key switches

· Onboard memory for profiles

· Comfortable, detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating

· Additional titanium-colored textured keycaps

SPECIFICATIONS OF ALLOY ELITE RGB:

Keyboard

· Key switch: CHERRY MX (Red, Brown & Blue)

· Type: Mechanical

· Backlight: RGB

o Keys: 16,777,216 colors

o Light Bar: 2,500,000 colors

o Media Keys: 6,000,000 colors

· Light e­ffects: Per key RGB lighting1 and 4 brightness levels.

· On board memory: 3 profiles

· Connection type: USB 2.0 (2 USB connectors)

· USB 2.0 Pass-through: Yes

· Polling rate: 1000Hz

· Anti-ghosting: 100% anti-ghosting

· Key Rollover: N-key mode

· Media control: Yes

· Game Mode: Yes

· OS compatibility: Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, 7

Key switches

· CHERRY MX RGB Blue: Clicky, 50cN actuation force

· CHERRY MX RGB Brown: Tactile, 45cN actuation force

· CHERRY MX RGB Red: Linear, 45cN actuation force

Cable

· Type Attached, braided

· Length 1.8m

Dimensions

· Width 444.00mm

· Depth (with wrist rest) 226.80mm

· Height 37.40mm

· Weight (Keyboard, wrist rest and cable) 1467g