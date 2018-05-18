HyperX launches Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset in India

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has announced the launch of its HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset in India. This is an affordable headset, designed for console gamers looking for good sound at a value price.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset features an adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions for comfort along with a swiveling mic. The headset comes with directional 40mm drivers for an immersive in-game audio experience and is backed by a 2-year warranty and free tech support. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is now available in India with a price of Rs 4,200 at retail and e-tail stores.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core weighs 215 grams and is multi-console compatible and has convenient audio controls directly on the cable. The lightweight headset includes 40mm directional drivers for an immersive in-game experience and its closed-cup design helps block out distractions and provide a more accurate in-game sound.

"Building on the demand and acceptance of HyperX Cloud Stinger headset, we designed the new high-quality Cloud Stinger Core headset for the console gamers who are on a budget. The headset is made sturdy and durable and comes with steel sliders, so users can comfortably play for longer hours.", said HyperX India.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core headset ensures crisp and clear audio to help gamers quickly locate rivals for gameplay advantage across platforms. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is designed for PS4 and is also compatible with Xbox One 1 and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Key Features:

Designed for console gaming

Optimized for comfort and convenience

Immersive in-game audio

Two-year warranty and free tech support

Additional HyperX Cloud Stinger Specifications:

Headphone

- Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets

- Type: Circumaural, Closed back

- Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz

- Impedance: 16 Ω

- Sound pressure level: 99dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

- T.H.D.: < 2%

- Weight: 215g

- Cable length and type: Headset (1.3m)

- Connection: Headset - 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

- Element: Electret condenser microphone

- Polar pattern: Noise-cancelling

- Frequency response: 50Hz-18,000 Hz

- Sensitivity: -41.5dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

The company previously launched its next-generation gaming headset - the HyperX Cloud Alpha - for the Indian gamers and pro teams. With 50mm drivers, the dual chamber design allows HyperX to tune the bass frequencies separate from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music, and movies more realistic and immersive. The HyperX Cloud Alpha headset will be available in all leading online and retail stores starting from March 26, 2018, and with a price tag of Rs 10,499.