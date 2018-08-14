HyperX launches gaming-centric microSD cards

Kingston's gaming division HyperX has launched a new gaming-centric microSD card. The new microSD card is available in three options: 664GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacity. What's the difference between a gaming microSD card and a normal SD card you ask?

The gaming microSD card are usually embedded with high-speed read and write speeds. The HyperX microSD card comes with read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 80MB/s respectively. This speed will allow the cards to be used for Nintendo Switch as it meets and even exceeds the requirement for SD card for the console.

These microSD cards can also be used with an Android smartphone with speed capable of recording 4K videos. The company touts the new microSD cards have the capacity to "meet the needs of on-the-go gamers who download games and downloadable content (DLC) and don't want to carry multiple cards or wait for long load times."

Kingston is known for its storage cards but the new line of microSD cards is specifically designed for gamers and storing game files, which require faster speeds compared to normal microSD cards.

The HyperX Gaming micro SD cards designs meet UHS-1, CL10, Speed Class (U3) and A1 performance requirements. A1 means that it is capable of storing apps and games and load them on the smartphone as fast as the internal storage on the phone.

The HyperX microSD cards are already up for grabs, priced at $49.99 for 64GB, while the 256GB is priced at $199. The products can be purchased on Amazon in the US and Canada.

Previously, the company announced the launch of HyperX Alloy Elite RGBTM. It is company's first RGB mechanical gaming keyboard in India. This high-performance gaming keyboard sports a solid steel frame for sturdy and stable controls, while the Game Mode, N-Key Rollover, and anti-ghosting functions keep the inputs accurate.

The user-friendly HyperX NGenuity software allows backlight color customization for each key on the Alloy Elite RGB. The new mechanical gaming keyboard is built to satisfy multiple needs with dedicated media buttons, USB 2.0 pass-through, quick access buttons and a variety of reliable CHERRY MX key switches.

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard is now available in India at a price of Rs 15,999 across major retail and e-tail stores. It is backed by a two-year warranty and free technical support. HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard is HyperX's first full-featured RGB mechanical gaming keyboard and offers complete color customization with NGenuity software. It offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the keyboard's onboard memory for on-the-go lighting.