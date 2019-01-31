Legrand Innoval: The first voice controlled centre unveiled in Bengaluru

Legrand, world’s leading electrical and digital building infrastructure has launched India’s first voice enabled experience centre in Bengaluru. The Innoval experience centre is the one stop solution for a smart-homes. Legrand Innoval centre is located in Shivajinagar Bengaluru.

Using the Innoval centre, the company showcases upcoming and already available technologies from Legrand and partner brands. The Innoval centre is a place to get first hands-on experience of the IoT (internet of things) and always-connected smart home accessories.

At the launch event, Legrand confirmed that at least 50% of products available in the portfolio are less than five-year-old. In fact, the company spends 5% of the total global turnover into research and development.

Designeering – a new concept for designing the products

Legrand is actively participating in designing and manufacturing products for home automation, energy distribution, structure cabling, UPS, and cable management. Under the concept of Designeering, Legrand is working on products, which looks great and offers maximum performance. These accessories will be visually stunning, which will not affect the actual function of the product.

The company is also working on products like anti-bacterial switchboards, programmable switches, and smart sensors. Products like anti-bacterial switchboard will play an important role in food manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. Jean Charles Thuard, CEO & Managing Director, Legrand India said

The breadth of Legrand’s offer has diversified over the last 20 years in India. It has developed product solution for various industries and its users. To speak to these new aged customers and to consolidate its credibility with regards to the new offers and expertise, Legrand has updated its approach for its customers. Today with the launch of first voice enabled experiential centre- innoval, Legrand wants to provide an experience that is unique to the brand. Legrand aggressively sees voice technology taking the center space in our lives and in all the devices that we use.