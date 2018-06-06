Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered Smart Display up for Pre-orders

Seach giant has mentioned its first Google Assistant-powered smart display at the I/O 2018. The company has mentioned that he displays will be available from July with a coalition of companies like LG, Lenovo and JBL. According to B&G Photo pre-order listings, the Lenovo smart display might be up for pre-order.

The listing shows a caption saying "coming soon" with an expected availability date of September 3. But, the price tag of the display might be a good news of many, because at CES 2018 Lenovo announced that the 8-inch model will be priced around $200 and the bigger 10-inch model will be at $249.99. On the other side, the B&H listing shows the models at $149.99 and $229.99 respectively. The new price is much more affordable than the announced one.

The all-new smart displays come in two variants, one with an 8-inch display and other will be the 10-inch Full HD display. Users can use the 10-watt full range speaker to interact with Google assistant on the Smart Display. It can stream videos directly from YouTube as well. The Smart Display comes with a feature which is similar to a digital screen saver which showcase images from a folder in Google Photos or any source of photos as per your desire.

According to the listing, the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display comes with following highlights.

Two Dual-Array Microphones

8" Touchscreen Display

Front-Facing 5MP Camera

Make & Receive Live Video Calls

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker

Works with the Google Assistant

Works with Select Home Automation Brands

The Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display comes with following highlights.

Two Dual-Array Microphones

10.1" Touchscreen Display

Front-Facing 5MP Camera

Make & Receive Live Video Calls

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity

Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker

Works with the Google Assistant

Works with Select Home Automation Brands

So far we have this much information on the Lenovo Smart Display. Moreover, the listing didn't reveal any images of the displays, so its very tough to comment anything on the design of the device. Hope we will get to see the images soon.

