ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered Smart Display up for Pre-orders

Seach giant has mentioned its first Google Assistant-powered smart display at the I/O 2018. According to B&G Photo pre-order listings, the Lenovo smart display might be up for pre-order.

By:

Related Articles

    Seach giant has mentioned its first Google Assistant-powered smart display at the I/O 2018. The company has mentioned that he displays will be available from July with a coalition of companies like LG, Lenovo and JBL. According to B&G Photo pre-order listings, the Lenovo smart display might be up for pre-order.

    Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered Smart Display up for Pre-orders

    The listing shows a caption saying "coming soon" with an expected availability date of September 3. But, the price tag of the display might be a good news of many, because at CES 2018 Lenovo announced that the 8-inch model will be priced around $200 and the bigger 10-inch model will be at $249.99. On the other side, the B&H listing shows the models at $149.99 and $229.99 respectively. The new price is much more affordable than the announced one.

    The all-new smart displays come in two variants, one with an 8-inch display and other will be the 10-inch Full HD display. Users can use the 10-watt full range speaker to interact with Google assistant on the Smart Display. It can stream videos directly from YouTube as well. The Smart Display comes with a feature which is similar to a digital screen saver which showcase images from a folder in Google Photos or any source of photos as per your desire.

    Lenovo's Google Assistant-powered Smart Display up for Pre-orders

    According to the listing, the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display comes with following highlights.

    Two Dual-Array Microphones
    8" Touchscreen Display
    Front-Facing 5MP Camera
    Make & Receive Live Video Calls
    Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
    Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker
    Works with the Google Assistant
    Works with Select Home Automation Brands

    The Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display comes with following highlights.

    Two Dual-Array Microphones
    10.1" Touchscreen Display
    Front-Facing 5MP Camera
    Make & Receive Live Video Calls
    Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
    Full-Range, 10-Watt Speaker
    Works with the Google Assistant
    Works with Select Home Automation Brands

    So far we have this much information on the Lenovo Smart Display. Moreover, the listing didn't reveal any images of the displays, so its very tough to comment anything on the design of the device. Hope we will get to see the images soon.

    Source1, 2

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue