LG announces 'ThinQ' smart speaker powered by Google Assistant

South Korean consumer electronics company LG Electronics has now announced that it is adding a new smart speaker named "ThinQ" to its 2018 line-up. The interesting thing about this speaker is that it will be powered by Google Assistant.

"The LG 'ThinQ' looks to be a more high-end competitor to something like Google's 'Home Max'," Tech Crunch reported late on Thursday. "LG's new speaker is promising a 'premium' audio experience thanks to 'Meridian Audio' technology and support for lossless high-resolution audio," the report added.

The South Korean company has not disclosed many details about the upcoming device. According to a media release, LG will be using the stage at CES 2018 to announce more details about this premium smart AI audio product.

Further, the company has claimed that LG ThinQ Speaker can not only produce high-quality sound but it promises to change the way people think about home speakers. LG has partnered with Google to ensure that the LG ThinQ Speaker delivers all the conveniences which come with having a digital assistant at your side. "LG ThinQ Speaker isn't only a smart companion, it is also a personalized voice-activated interface for LG's smart home appliances. For example, the LG ThinQ Speaker can be set to turn on an LG appliance with the simple spoken command, "OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier," the company has stated.

LG "ThinQ" can also reportedly control smart home devices via a voice app from the company that also controls other smart home appliances in the "ThinQ" line-up. The device will compete with smart speakers such as Amazon's "Echo" line-up, Google Home and Apple's soon-to-launch "HomePod".

As for the audio, the company has said that the speaker makes no comprises on sound thanks to Meridian Audio technology. LG ThinQ Speaker's High-Resolution Audio is compatible with high-quality lossless files, giving it the ability to faithfully recreate sounds that were originally recorded in the studio.

Apart from this speaker, LG is set to unveil some more audio products in different categories at CES 2018.