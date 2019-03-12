List of Waterproof Gadgets to Make the Most Out of Holi Festival

Waterproof cell phone case

Smartphones are important for everyone, and nobody wants it to get harmed by water. So as to shield your cell phone from water damage, you can purchase a waterproof case from online e-commerce sites. In case you already have a waterproof smartphone, then there is no use of buying one.

JBL Charge arrangement speakers

If you are a music lover and would prefer not to miss the Holi beats during your gathering with friends and family then you can choose the JBL Charge speakers which come with water-proof certification. The company also guarantees that it is fit for conveying 20 hours of battery life in a single charge. So you can pick these speakers for your Holi party with no stresses.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and Band 3

You can utilize Xiaomi Mi Bands during the celebration without stressing over the water harm in light of the fact that both the gadgets accompany water-proof IP67 confirmation. Also, it is compatible with the iOS and Android platforms. The health trackers will keep you updated with the pulse sensor and much more even when you are doused in hues.

GoPro Hero Action cameras

On the off chance that you are the individual who wouldn't like to pass up a major opportunity any minute to catch this Holi celebration then GoPro Action cameras are the best gadget to snatch. The company has a tremendous line up of cameras from GoPro Hero4 to Hero7. All these action cameras have waterproof certification and you can even shoot and snap submerged recordings and pictures.

DSLR Bags Waterproof Camera Pouch

If you would prefer not to use an action camera and stay with your DSLR then you can purchase these waterproof camera pocket on Amazon India or Flipkart which will shield you camera sensors from getting wet while clicking some astounding pictures.