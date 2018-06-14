Lloyd launches the smart Wi-Fi inverter split AC

Lloyd has launched a turnkey smart home innovation, 1.5 Ton 5 star Copper Inverter Split AC. Two major features which gives Copper Inverter Split AC are inbuilt Wi-Fi, voice control, app-based system and 4D express cooling.

Inbuilt Wi-Fi enables the AC to be controlled from anywhere using an app on a smartphone. This allows the users turn on the AC according to the time they reach home to step into a perfectly cooled 'SMART' home. The app also allows the user to get operational data like power consumption and usage hours and the Artificial Intelligence helps to directly communicate with the Lloyd Service Centres.

Copper Inverter Split AC can be controlled once synced with Amazon Alexa. It works on voice control can easily be controlled from anywhere in your house by giving a voice command to Alexa.

Copper Inverter Split AC is also a great energy saver with its inbuilt Wi-Fi as it can detect the ambient temperature and set the desired accordingly. Adding on, 4D express cooling feature enables the AC to draw 20% more air, making the room much cooler in less time. It also offers the two-way swing feature which directs the air flow in your AC horizontally by opening the air vane in the counterclockwise direction which guarantees a draught free air-conditioning.

Copper Inverter Split AC in the market



Copper Inverter Split AC is available across various online channels apart from the Lloyd website, namely Amazon and Flipkart. The product has been widely praised by consumers and it is considered an epoch-making product in the 'SMART' market.

Following the release of Copper Inverter Split AC, Lloyd has brought in a gush of revolution to the concept and way of using AC and is back to leading IoT and AI industry.

Seizing the growth in Smart AC market



Currently, the concept of 'SMART' home running on IoT and AI platforms are on the rise with most Americans and European countries already adapting it. India too is not far behind catching with rest of the world in the new era of IoT and AI. Consumers all over the world have been looking forward to a smarter option for their homes, offices and factories and seamless functionality and easy accessibility.

Lloyd, a popular home appliances brand from Havells is all set to take India into the era of 'SMART' home with appliances that can be controlled from anywhere on earth so that one can have everything perfectly ready without making much effort. Smart appliances from Lloyd is already making a drastic change in lifestyle of people, making it much comfortable and easier.