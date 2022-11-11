Just In
- 29 min ago WhatsApp Now Lets You Check Credit Score for Free; Is it Becoming A Fintech Super App?
- 36 min ago Microsoft Windows 11 Gets iCloud Photos Integration: How To Sync iPhone Content With Windows?
- 44 min ago Realme 10 Pro+ Benchmarks Reveal Marginal Performance Bump: Dimensity 1080 SoC Expected?
- 2 hrs ago Twitter Blue India Price Revealed: Worth Shelling Out Money For The Blue Tick?
Don't Miss
- Sports PKL 2022: Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh reveals he made Vikash Kandola practice ankle holds
- News Karnataka Police SI recruitment: ED searches premises of jailed IPS officer, others
- Lifestyle Neena Gupta’s Monochrome Saree Look Is The Perfect Combination Of Edgy And Elegant, Pics!
- Movies Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Death: Raju Srivastava to Puneeth Rajkumar; Celebs Who Died While Working Out
- Education Children's Day 2022: Celebrate & Raise Awareness Of Children's Rights
- Travel Sagarmatha National Park: All You Need To Know
- Finance Multibagger Small Cap Textile Stock To See Stock Split This Month, Check Record Date
- Automobiles 2023 Honda Accord Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain
MediaTek Petonic 1000, Kompanio Chipsets Launched; Coming To Next-Gen TVs, Chromebooks
MediaTek is a popular name when it comes to smartphone chipsets, competing with the likes of Qualcomm. The brand has released new chipsets - Petonic 1000, Komanio 520, and Kompanio 528. The new processors are built to power smart TVs and Chromebooks. Can MediaTek give a tough competition to other chipmakers like Intel?
Going into the details, the MediaTek Petonic 1000 chipset is built for high-end smart TVs. On the other hand, the Kampanio processors are designed to power next-gen Chromebooks. Both chipsets will be available in 2023, so one can expect more gadgets with MediaTek SoCs next year.
MediaTek Pentonic 1000 SoC for TVs Announced
MediaTek claims the new Pentonic 1000 processor is designed to power 4K smart TVs that can support up to variable refresh rates of 144Hz. The new processor supports Wi-Fi 6E, which can be quite handy for improved Wi-Fi speeds to explore TV content. It also supports Auto Low Latency Mode which could enhance gaming experiences as well.
The new MediaTek Pentonic 1000 chipset offers a multi-core CPU and dual-core GPU and supports decoding of ATSC 3.0, AV1, HEVC, VP9, AVS3, and upcoming VVC (H.266) standards. Additionally, MediaTek claims it comes with cutting-edge voice assistant features along with Dolby Atmos immersive sound.
MediaTek Komanio Chipsets Launched for Chromebooks
Apart from the Pentonic 1000, MediaTek has also announced the Komanio 520 and Komanio 528 SoCs that are built for entry-level Chromebooks.
Both the MediaTek Komanio 520 and Komanio 528 chipsets are octa-core CPUs with two Cortex-A76 CPUs. The MediaTek Komanio 520 operates with 2GHz cores and the Kompanio 528 with 2.2GHz cores.
MediaTek also claims both Komanio chipsets come with dual-core AI processing units or APUs. The processors also support Wi-Fi 6 standards that ensure fast, stable, and reliable connectivity for users. The chipsets are also designed to support 32MP cameras with FHD+ displays.
New MediaTek Chipsets Coming to India?
The newly announced MediaTek chipsets, especially the Komanio chipsets are designed for entry-level gadgets. This might be ideal for budget-conscious audiences in the Indian market. As a strong competitor to other chip manufacturers like Intel and Qualcomm, the new MediaTek processors can make their way to the sub-continent shores in 2023.
Read more about the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470