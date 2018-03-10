Motorola's next Moto Mod is tipped to be a VR headset

Motorola offers a wide array of Moto Mod accessories for its Moto Z line of smartphones; ranging from 360-degree camera Alexa speaker. While not all Moto Mods are practical, they are interesting for sure. Well, the company is now reportedly planning to launch a VR headset as a Moto Mod. Serial leakster Evan Blass tipped this in a tweet posted yesterday.

Blass's tweet also includes a render of the headset, which is apparently named as 'Virtual Viewer'. At the moment, details are scarce with no information on the device's features and availability. However, we don't think Motorola plans to introduce this VR headset anytime soon as the Moto Z line of smartphones usually get launched in the second half of the year.

Talking about the design of Virtual Viewer, the headset looks like any ordinary VR headsets out there. That said, the circular camera cutout looks a little weird. Presumably, this one will support Android's built-in Daydream VR feature. And, the 'Virtual Viewer' is likely to support some basic augmented reality features as well.

If we were to make a guess, the Virtual Viewer will be launched along with Moto Z3 series. The Moto Z3 series is said to comprise of the Moto Z3 Play and Moto Z3 Force. Further, it is claimed that there will be a third Moto Z3 model with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor in tow.

After joining the Mobile VR scene, it will be interesting to see how Motorola will compete with the giants like Samsung and Google. For those who are not aware, Gear VR is a virtual reality headset developed by Samsung which is compatible with the company's flagship smartphones.

Moto Z2 Force Unboxing and First Impressions

We expect more information about Motorola's Virtual Viewer will emerge in the coming days. Hopefully, we will get to everything about it before long. We will continue to provide you with updates as the story develops.